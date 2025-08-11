Making your sales go BOOM!

Here’s one you might have missed: There’s a nuclear missile silo in Lincoln, Kansas, that’s available for purchase.

No kidding!

It’s naturally being sold as a unique fixer-upper, and the listing includes these ideas for possible uses:

Secure data center

Art gallery

Climate-controlled wine cellar

The most insane Airbnb on the planet

The property boasts a private driveway and underground year-round temperatures between 54 and 62 degrees, described as “nature’s free HVAC.”

There’s also little mention of the property’s original intent (blowing up the world), the nuclear missile that once lived there or the possibility of a guest falling down an elevator shaft.

But if you’re a survivalist, you’ll never find a better 8-plus acres of Cold War history, right down to the 75-ton blast doors and an escape hatch for “that dramatic exit.”

There are some who will say that the ad is lying by not talking about decades of nuclear saber-rattling. However, if you want more realism, watch a movie like “Fail Safe” or “WarGames.”

I disagree with the “lying by omission” school, because this listing is doing exactly what it’s supposed to do: piquing curiosity and generating potential buyer interest. Like well-written collateral, it’s inviting you to learn more.

Caveat emptor, and all that.

Because as my mother said of my first resume, when I initially wrote everything I could possibly think of about myself, “If you tell them everything up front, they’ll have no reason to ask you more questions.”

Now I’ll also admit I’m intrigued by the commercial possibilities this place presents.

However, the reality is that as a recovering New Yorker, I have little interest in living in Kansas. That has nothing to do with this particular property; I just suspect I’m a little too “in your face” for folks in the Midwest.

Still, regardless of what you sell, you should take lessons from their messaging as you consider developing your next promotional tool — especially if you’re selling something challenging.

Because whoever wrote this has found an interesting way of positioning a difficult item for the marketplace, and they’ve gotten lots of free press attention in the process. Without lying, but with just enough detail to invite an inquiry or two.

Oh yes…if you do decide to check this place out, don’t forget to pack your radiation suit.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

Explode your own sales. amzn.to/4hoslft.