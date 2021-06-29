Who’s News: 7/2/21

FOR THE BABIES

Miracle Babies’ Breakfast at Tiffany’s event May 26 raised nearly $100,000, which will fund a “Heart” shuttle designated to transport parents and babies receiving care at Rady Children’s Hospital Heart Institute. Dr. Sean Daneshmand, of Rancho Santa Fe, is the founder of Miracle Babies.

BATTLE OF THE CLUBS

The Shadowridge Golf Club in Vista were the champions of the June 14 Battle of the Clubs team-play golf event at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. The event raised $50,000 for the San Diego Rescue Mission and was sponsored by Mission Fed Credit Union. Shadowridge golfers beat out 10 other competing country clubs.

STELLAR STUDENTS

• Jessica Anne Pentlarge, of Oceanside, from the College of Education and Human Sciences, and Noah Martin Garcia, of Solana Beach, from the College of Engineering, have been named to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln dean’s list for the spring semester.

• American International College named Wynona Shaw and Sydney Washburn, of San Marcos, to the dean’s list for spring semester 2021.

• Mara Davis of Oceanside has earned dean’s list honors for the spring 2021 semester at Mount St. Mary’s University.

• Muhlenberg College included Ariella Markus of San Diego and Alexandria Rohrbaugh of Carlsbad on its dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.

• Neleh Coleman of Oceanside is on the Lone Star Conference Commissioner’s honor roll at Angelo State University.

• Ryan Camarata of San Diego was named to Elmhurst University’s spring 2021 dean’s list.

• Rylee Skachenko of Oceanside was named to the McKendree University president’s list for achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the spring 2021 semester.

• Worcester Polytechnic Institute’s spring 2021 dean’s list included David Datta, bioinformatics & computational biology; Erik Herrera, mechanical engineering, and Calvin Page, robotics engineering, all of San Diego, as well as Oliver Thode, computer science, of Rancho Santa Fe and Olivia Bell, computer science, of Carlsbad.

TOP HONORS

• Cade Windham of Oceanside was recognized for academic excellence by the Knox College Department of Chemistry. Windham received the General Chemistry Achievement Award at the end of the 2020-21 academic year.

• Christian Griego of Carlsbad graduated with a Bachelors of Arts from Saint Francis University on May 8.

• Brianne Bower of Solana Beach earned her Doctor of Veterinary Medicine, magna cum laude, from Kansas State University in May.

AWARD FINALIST

The North San Diego Business Chamber and the San Diego Business Journal, have named Michelle D. Gonzalez, TrueCare’s president and CEO, as a finalist in the upcoming high-profile leadership awards, which honors individuals and businesses that have positively impacted another individual, business, or their community. TrueCare is a nonprofit health care provider.

WOMAN OF YEAR

Lauren Phinney of San Marcos was named the winners of this year’s Woman of the Year for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society’s San Diego Chapter. She raised $135,502 to support finding cures for blood cancers and access to lifesaving treatments.

CRC SERVICE HONORS

Assemblymember Tasha Boerner Horvath honored the Encinitas Community Resource Center as the 2021 California Nonprofit of the Year for Assembly District 76.

VISTA CLINIC SURVEY

The results of a Vista Community Clinic survey showed 56% of the respondents living in multi-family housing had been bothered by secondhand smoke drifting in their home, including smoke or vapor from cigarettes, vapes or marijuana. 72% of Carlsbad residents supported a citywide policy that would make multi-family housing 100% smoke-free. Apartment properties in North San Diego County with voluntary smoke-free policies are listed at https://northcoastalpreventioncoalition.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/Smoke-Free-MUH-North-County-List-June-2021-1.pdf

TROLLEY TO VA

On June 23, SANDAG and MTS celebrated the unveiling of the future Veterans Administration Medical Center Trolley Station, one of nine new stations that make up the mid-coast extension of the UC San Diego Blue Line Trolley.

ENDING CIGARETTE TRASH

San Diego State University’s Tobacco Product Waste Reduction Project, funded by California’s Tobacco-Related Disease Research Program, beginning this summer, has community volunteers and staff collecting and documenting waste from 120 different locations across San Diego County. After collecting the cigarette waste, the team will create maps of the distribution of the waste and examine statistical models to explore reasons for, and potential resolutions to tobacco product waste in our communities. The collection is estimated to continue through 2022, and project findings are expected to be completed in 2023.

VISTA WATER PLANS AHEAD

Vista Irrigation District Board of Directors, June 23, adopted its 2020 Urban Water Management Plan and amended its Water Supply Response Plan. The 2020 UWMP details the district’s long-term planning efforts to ensure sufficient water supplies to meet existing and future water needs of its customers. The 2020 UWMP is available on the district website at vidwater.org/planning-documents.