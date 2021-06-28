Who’s News: 6/25/21

BE A SUMMER INSTRUCTOR

The city of Encinitas Parks, Recreation and Cultural Arts Department is now seeking instructors for Recreation, Education and Arts Programs. To be considered, visit encinitasca.gov/bids, register as a new vendor, select RFP-PR-21-02 Recreation and Arts Instruction, and follow the directions in the RFP. Instructors are sought in Adult Fitness, Youth Education and Recreation Programs, Senior Programs, Adult Education, Arts and Enrichment. For additional information, please contact the Recreation Services Manager at (760) 633-2740 or e-mail encinitasparksandrec[email protected].

STELLAR SCHOLARS

— Camryn Cox, a theatre arts major from Del Mar, earned a spot on the dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University.

— Grace Laliotis was named to the president’s list honors at Shenandoah University for the spring 2021 semester.

— The dean’s list for Spring 2021 at Lehigh University included Angela Ding of Rancho Santa Fe and Heidi Shen of San Diego.

— Trevor Dalton of Carlsbad and Caitlin Sullivan of Solana Beach were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list at the University of Rhode Island.

— Libby Norlander of Carlsbad, has been named to the 2021 spring semester dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.

— Victoria Dondanville, Faith Oldham, Sophia Imparato, Alia Manuel, Kennedy Rawding, Kyle Wada and Ella Stichler of Carlsbad; Lauren Hervey and Grace Hollingsworth of Del Mar; Hanna Melville of Oceanside; Daphne Tenuto, Lauren Newray and Camryn Wick of San Marcos and Isabella Carroll of Encinitas were named to the University of Alabama dean’s list.

— Sarah Tomlinson of Oceanside and Elijah Armendariz of Rancho Santa Fe were named to the University of Alabama president’s List.

—Isabella Pettus of Del Mar, was named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the State University of New York at New Paltz.

— Lucas Luwa of Rancho Santa Fe and William Nute of San Diego earned the distinction of faculty honors for spring 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

—Adrien Cao and Courtney Wolpov, of San Marcos, were named to the dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

— Cynthia Castaneda, of Vista, was named to Bradley University’s spring 2021 dean’s list. Castaneda is majoring in nursing.

INNOVATIVE TEACHERS

Diegueño Middle School teacher Maura Leonard and San Dieguito High School Academy teacher John Oly Norris are recipients of the North Island Credit Union Spring 2021 Teacher Grants that are awarded to assist educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students.

CONGRATULATIONS, GRADS

— Oregon State University’s class of 2021 included John C. Dickman, of Camp Pendleton; Tomasz J. Barabasz, Brent S. Nygard, Gabriella K. Sanchez and Taylor B. Thomason of Carlsbad; Edward J. Breding, of Encinitas; Coral B. Avery, David J. Conkle, Stephanie D. Conkle, Ryan Richardson and Mark E. Trias of Escondido; Ethan M. Logan, Carlee A. Quade and Macey B. Winter of San Marcos; and Rachael J. Britton, Keenan D. Lindsey Isaiah J. McGuire and Hope Sims of Vista.

— Bradley Dodds of Carlsbad graduated from Carthage College.

SPECIAL HONORS

Wheaton College student Lucy Bruno, a San Marcos High graduate, was recently inducted into Sigma Delta Pi National Collegiate Hispanic Honor Society. This honor was announced by the Modern and Classical Languages Department.

EVERY KIND OF DOUGHNUT

Broad Street Dough Co. held its grand opening June 1, at 967 S. Coast Highway 101, in the Lumberyard in Encinitas. Broad Street Dough Co. offers 40 flavors of made to order doughnuts every day.

HUMANE SOCIETY REOPENS

After more than a year of appointment-only, outdoor services, San Diego Humane Society, with locations in Oceanside and Escondido, is opening its doors to the public and offering walk-in adoptions.

NEW CANCER RESEARCH AT SALK

For cancer to grow and spread, it has to evade detection by immune cells, called “killer” T cells. Salk researchers led by Professor Susan Kaech of Del Mar at the Salk Institute of Biological Studies in La Jolla, are finding the environment inside tumors contains an abundance of oxidized fat molecules, which, when ingested by the killer T cells, suppresses their ability to kill cancer cells. The discovery, published online in Immunity on June 7, 2021, suggests new pathways for safeguarding the immune system’s ability to fight cancer by reducing the oxidative lipid damage in killer T cells. Visit salk.edu/news-release/bad-fat-suppresses-killer-t-cells-from-attacking-cancer/.

HIV SERVICES

Vista Community Clinic provides HIV counseling and rapid-testing during community outreach and special events. The clinic also offers PrEP, a medication for preventing HIV. An added benefit to becoming a patient with VCC while receiving HIV care is the easy coordination, including primary care and mental health counseling at a free or affordable cost. Anyone interested in learning more or to schedule an HIV testing appointment can call (760) 631-5000, ext. 7000.

OMWD EARNS FINANCIAL HONORS

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s Board of Directors approved budget cuts following confirmation of OMWD’s strong financial profile. The board was notified that Fitch Ratings has reaffirmed OMWD’s “AAA” bond rating with a stable outlook. The board also approved a revised budget for Fiscal Years 2021 and 2022 that saves more than $1 million versus the originally approved budget.

NEW REALTOR

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. continues to grow in California with the addition of Weichert, Realtors – North County in Del Mar.

SCRIPPS OPEN NEW CLINIC

Scripps Health has opened Scripps Coastal Medical Center San Marcos, at 111 Campus Way, Suite 301, offering primary care as well as radiology and laboratory services, and same-day care through Scripps HealthExpress. Center hours for primary care run from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Scripps HealthExpress same-day clinic is open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends and holidays for patients age 2 and older with minor, acute injuries and illnesses. Virtual care options also are available seven days a week at MyScripps.org. Appointments can be made by calling 760-806-5700.

REHAB CENTER OPENS

Scripps Health has opened a new comprehensive rehabilitation services center in Encinitas Ranch Town Center at 1092 N. El Camino Real, offering physical, occupational and speech therapy on an outpatient basis for those recovering from orthopedic, brain and spinal cord injuries, stroke, amputation, and other physical disorders and surgeries.