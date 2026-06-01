Who’s News: 6/5/26

DEAN’S LIST

Adam Walker of Oceanside made the spring dean’s list at Ohio Wesleyan University.

MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

The Aron Gunner Memorial Scholarship Foundation awarded nearly $30,000 in scholarships to 23 Carlsbad High school seniors, who each received $1,300 through community donations raised at the Carlsbad Spirit Benefit Concert in April. Recipients include Alex Park, Chase Boertje, Owel Gomel, Kai Richards, Eyan Zamora, Tyler Van Klaveren, Lily O’Neill, Amanda Witt, Daniella Ucker, Carly Gonzalez, Jackie Merrill, Camila Preciado, Valeria Bedaya, Caroline Collins, Danielle Dee, Leah Gijon, Lila Hand, Mikaela Legaspi, Lexie Han, Valeria Torres, Johanna Ruiz, Aurelia Trask and Alan Velasquez.

‘WIZARD OF OZ’

Leading Note Studios in San Marcos nearly sold out every recent performance of “The Wizard of Oz,” which featured 28 student performers, between two casts, ranging in age from 6 to 12 years old. More than 560 people attended across eight total performances.

WATER CONTESTS

Vista Irrigation District awarded college scholarships to five high school seniors and selected three fourth grade students as winners of two separate district-sponsored contests.

The purpose of the scholarship contest is to increase the knowledge and awareness of water related issues affecting the district. Awards included $3,000 to Rahel Chiwai of Mission Vista High School, $2,500 to Taylor Sheridan of Rancho Buena Vista High School, and $1,000 to Stephanie Aguilar of Mission Vista High School, Kawai Chau of Rancho Buena Vista High School, and Yahir Landeros of Vista High School.

The poster contest is designed to promote an understanding of water issues in elementary schools. This year’s theme was “Love Water, Save Water.” Charbel Merhi, a fourth grader at St. Francis of Assisi School, received a $100 first place prize for his entry in the 2026 Water Awareness Poster Contest. Riley Semer of St. Francis of Assisi School won $50 in second place, and Zoey Watts of Empresa Elementary School received $25 in third place.

HEALTHCARE LEADER

Scripps Health President and CEO Chris Van Gorder earned the 2026 Vision and Excellence in Healthcare Leadership Award from the Partners in Care Foundation. He was recognized for his longstanding leadership at Scripps and his contributions to healthcare delivery, emergency response and community service across California.

MEDICAL PROGRESS

Tri-City Medical Center recently introduced robotic-assisted bronchoscopy using the Ion Robotic system, a minimally invasive procedure that allows physicians to biopsy lung tissue in hard-to-reach places, which enables earlier and more precise lung cancer diagnosis. Dr. Marius Viseroi, a board-certified pulmonologist and critical care medicine specialist at Tri-City, said lung cancer survival rates are significantly higher when the disease is detected at stage I or II, while the tumor is still small and confined to the lung.

MARINE HERITAGE

The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation recently awarded First Sergeant Chase McGrorty-Hunter, First Sergeant Melissa Marnell, and Ret. Colonel Seth W.B. Folsom of Oceanside with its 2026 Annual Awards. McGrorty-Hunter received The Master Sergeant Tom Bartlett Award, Marnell received The Sergeant Major Bradley Kasal Award, and Folsom received The Eugene Sledge Award.

DO SOMETHING GOOD

Encinitas-based Swell Property is partnering with Do Something Now to collect donated used bikes, repair and refurbish them to be given to local military community members in Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton and Marine Corps Air Station Miramar on June 13 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Swell’s office, 1967 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas, CA 92024.