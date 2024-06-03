Who’s News: 6/7/24

GRADS OF COLOR

Melvin Walker of Oceanside was one of nearly 50 graduates from the Hofstra University Class of 2024 who were honored at the Grads of Color graduation celebration.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective colleges and universities: William Schewe of Encinitas at the Milwaukee School of Engineering, Josie Waite of Carlsbad at Elmhurst University, Angelina Schaber of Encinitas at Washington College, and Emily Groom of San Marcos at the University of Sioux Falls.

MEMORIAL SCHOLARSHIP

Twenty-four Carlsbad High School seniors were awarded $1,300 scholarships from the Aron Gunner Memorial Scholarship Foundation: Mason Walsh, Makayla Mazzulla, Ben Redfield, Quinn Churchill, Kevin Nair, Keala Geary, Kara Brooks, Javier Garcia, Viviana Granados, Griffin Rosenbloom, Haylie Bonner, Chloe Norton, Caroline Jethmal, Olivia Yarchever, Sheen Eslampour, Yessenia de la Mora, Lina Dicus, Karen Hernandez Merino, Jennifer Gonzales, Emma Soto, Gabriela Fowler, Maylee Madsen, Ayla Ashbury and Lennox Li.

PROFESSOR AWARD

Oceanside resident and MiraCosta College sociology professor Thao Ha is one of two people to receive this year’s Nancy Jamison Award of $50,000 for her work in social justice and racial equity.

MEMORIAL DAY RUN

Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Chris McCloskey of Oceanside participated in a Memorial Day 5K run on the flight deck of amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7) in the Pacific Ocean.

ROTARY SCHOLARSHIPS

The Carlsbad Hi-Noon Rotary Club awarded $42,000 in scholarships to students attending Carlsbad High School and Sage Creek High School: Dylan Bowman, Ethan Fairclouch, Tosh Carr, Ella Clancy, Romie Coffler, Jennifer Gonzalez, Ronaldo Gonzalez Godinez, Viviana Granados, Yasmin Hernandez, Caroline Jethmal, Maylee Madsen, Delanie Meyers, Nevaeha Montanez Gonzalez, Ben Redfield, Sofia Tamayo, Sarahi Torres and Varun Venkatesh.

EQUITABLE ENERGY

San Diego County recently received $526,750 from the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program to implement an Equitable Solar Installation Program, which aims to cover upfront costs for 24 low- and moderate-income households.

EXPANDING CARE

TrueCare has announced its addition of primary healthcare services at the Vista Way Health Campus in Oceanside.

NONPROFIT AWARDS

Four North County nonprofits each received $10,000 in grants from Cox Charities: TERI Inc., the San Diego Children’s Discovery Museum, Healthy Day Partners and Experience Nature Unplugged.

PILGRIM CENTER

Pilgrim Children’s Center, a non-profit preschool in Carlsbad, will celebrate its 50th anniversary on June 22. Since 1974, the preschool has provided early childhood education, serving children aged 2 to 5 with a focus on fostering self-esteem, personal responsibility, cultural diversity and justice.

BOYS TO MEN

Boys to Men Mentoring was awarded a multi-year grant of $50,000 from the Players Coalition to support its mission to turn underserved middle and high school boys into responsible, self-sufficient men.

POPPY BANK

Santa Rosa-based Poppy Bank has opened its new Carlsbad branch location at 6985 El Camino Real, Suite A104. The bank was recently named the best business bank and recognized as one of the strongest financial institutions in the U.S. with assets nearly $6 billion.