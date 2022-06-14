Who’s News: 6/17/22

HOME FOR HOMELESS

American Society of Interior Designers is partnering with Humble Design to design and furnish a home for a family emerging from homelessness and is asking for the public’s help. Items can be dropped off at Black Whale Home, 1092 N. El Camino Real, Suite C, Encinitas, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday through July 10. For a description of what ASID is seeking, visit humbledesign.org/sandiego.

POWER SAVER AWARDS

MainStreet Oceanside offers a new program called Power Saver Rewards. After you sign up, you get rewarded to use less energy during an issued Flex Alert. Join Power Saver Rewards and remember that each of us has a role to play in preventing power outages. Go to PowerSaverRewards.org for more.

STAR STUDENTS

• John Carlson of San Marcos was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi at San Jose State University.

• Phoebe Harris of Encinitas was named to Bradley University’s dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester. Harris is majoring in Communication Journalism.

• Samuel Barney-Gibbs of Carlsbad, Carver Glomb of Encinitas and Heidi Shen of Carmel Valley were named to the dean’s list in spring 2022 at Lehigh University.

• Lee University congratulates Eliza Engle of Carlsbad on earning dean’s list honors during the spring 2022 semester.

• Cora Wailana Johnson-Woessner, of Encinitas was named to the spring 2022 dean’s list at Central Methodist University.

• Grace Laliotis of Carmel Valley made the president’s list at Shenandoah University for the spring 2022 semester.

• Rachel Medina, of Carlsbad was recently named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.

• Nursing major Kayla Rhoads of Oceanside has been named to the dean’s list for spring 2022 at Saint Francis University.

GREAT GRADS

• University of Vermont graduates from Carlsbad include Catherine Vanderpool with a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education – English and Ashley Brien with a Doctor of Philosophy in Interprofessional Health Sciences.

• Melissa Thomas of Solana Beach graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from the College of Charleston.

SUPPORT NEW HAVEN

New Haven Youth and Family Services, 1126 North Melrose Drive, Vista, has introduced its 2022 Restoring Hope Giving Campaign to fundraise in July and will feature an Online Auction and opportunities to donate to specific programs that benefit youth in Southern California. More information about New Haven programs can be found at newhavenyfs.org

GOLF CHAMP

Hot temperatures and hot scores were the order of the day at the Toyota Tour Cup Corey Pavin Invitational at Desert Willow Golf Course in Palm Desert, as Mia Clausen, of Carlsbad, completed a two-shot comeback to earn her first TTC win.

NEW BUSINESSES

New Cardiff 101 members include Mooski Snacks, refrigerated overnight oat bars dipped in dark chocolate that is vegan and gluten free and Category 6 LED with iconic signs for locals and visitors.

4S GRANTS

The 4SRanch~Del Sur Community Foundation gave grants June 6 to Boys & Girls Club of Greater San Diego ($5,000), Reading Legacies ($5,000), Giving Network ($4,000) and Poway Unified School District Running Clubs ($1,500).

RIBBON CUTTINGS

The Rancho Vista will celebrate its ribbon-cutting with an open house 3 to 6 p.m. June 30 at 537 S. Santa Fe Ave., Vista. Other ribbon-cuttings in June included Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista June 8 at 170 Eucalyptus Ave.; PWT Chemicals June 14 at 1048 La Mirada Court and Berkshire Hathaway Home Services – MarLyn Meckel June 15 at 170 Eucalyptus Ave.

SUMMER PET FOSTERS

San Diego Humane Society is teaming up with national nonprofits to put the focus on the fun in fostering pets during the busy summer season. Visit sdhumane.org.

PENGUIN GETS NAME

The Birch Aquarium’s Little Blue Penguin has a name. Meet Azulito. Azulito means “little blue” in Spanish and the name reveal took place in the aquarium’s Giant Kelp Forest as divers unfurled a banner underwater.

NEW BOARD MEMBER

The Vista Irrigation District board of directors approved the appointment of Peter Kuchinsky as the new representative for Division 3. Division 3 encompasses central and northeast Vista and unincorporated areas of the county of San Diego. He fills the seat that became vacant with the death of Paul Dorey. Kuchinsky’s appointment as a director will last until the November 2022 election.

NEW AUTHOR

Kent State University Press has released Vista resident Amber Lehning’s new book, “The Map of Wilderland: Ecocritical Reflections on Tolkien’s Myth of Wilderness.” More information at [email protected]

READ, IMAGINE, CREATE

Middle School students at The Rhoades School in Encinitas recently received multiple awards at the annual Read, Imagine, Create competition presented by Write Out Loud San Diego. In the Visual Arts category, Emma Lamourex earned second place, and students Summer Grant and Judah Presley received special recognition. In the Literary Arts category, Taylor Haase, Alexander Kefalopoulos, Thea Rowland, Emma Yang and Emma Zinser were given special recognition.

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

Carlsbad Educational Foundation awarded scholarships to seniors from Sage Creek and Carlsbad High Schools, who best demonstrated how an education in the public schools paved the way for them to further their education at a leading university or college. Winners included Josephine Dominguez (CHS) $15,000, Judith Campbell Educational & Community Foundation; Christian Dorsey- McQueen (SCHS) $10,000; Judith Campbell Educational & Community Foundation; Connor Lynaugh (CHS) $5,000; and $2,500 each to Faith Klein (SCHS), Megan Corona (CHS); Riley Knudsen (CHS); Shyam Rahim (SCHS); Luca Stapleton (SCHS); Capri Suarez (SCHS) and Zenji Yafuso (SCHS).