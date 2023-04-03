Who’s News: 4/7/23

TOP STUDENTS

• AnnMarie Walker of Oceanside, a student at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland, was inducted March 26 into the Delta of Maryland Chapter of the Phi Beta Kappa national honor society.

• Ashley Allen of Oceanside, a student at University of Findlay, had work accepted for presentation at the National Conference on Undergraduate Research in April. Allen will present “The Lord’s Novel: A Narratological Analysis and Interpretation of the Bible as Story.”

• William Schewe of Encinitas was named to the Milwaukee School of Engineering’s honors list for the 2023 winter quarter. Schewe is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in mechanical engineering.

FACULTY HONORED

The California Federation of Teachers recognized Palomar College faculty members Barbara Baer and Jenny Fererro with the Women in Education Award for promoting the rights of women and issues of gender equity within an educational workplace and for their work in advocating for the funding of health care benefits for part-time faculty members throughout the state.

FREE ACAI

Everbowl is celebrating National Açaí Bowl Day on April 6 by handing out free açaí bowls from 3 to 5 p.m. Visit instagram.com/everbowlcraftsuperfood for locations and more information. Local stores are at La Costa at 7670 El Camino Real; Carmel Valley at 12750 Carmel Country Road #112; Encinitas at 114 Encinitas Blvd.; Oceanside at 2535 Vista Way; San Marcos at 710 S Rancho Santa Fe Road and Escondido at 1875 S. Centre City Pkwy.

HOME VACATION CHECK

The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department offers free home vacation checks year-round. Let us know when you are leaving and the Sheriff’s Department Senior Volunteer Patrol will keep a watchful eye on your home while you are away. Learn more about this free program at sdsheriff.gov/community/home-vacation-check.

HEAVY MACHINERY SCHOLARS

Boom & Bucket is offering a scholarship of $1,000 to be awarded each year to a student pursuing a heavy machinery-themed program. This scholarship is available to both currently enrolled students and future students planning to attend a program within the next 12 months. Submit applications to boomandbucket.com/blog/scholarship by 10 a.m. PST June 15.

NEW GYM SITE

Jump and tumble in the new and renovated Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA Gymnastics and Training Center. This upgraded training facility, at 2261 Cosmos Court, Carlsbad, aims to better serve the growing gymnastics community.

COOL WOMEN

On March 24, in commemoration of Women’s History Month, Girl Scouts San Diego honored Rashmi Char, vice president of engineering at Qualcomm and a Black Mountain Ranch resident, as one of five Cool Women.

NEW BOOK

Helena Woods, Oceanside native and content creator of “The Simple Joys” on YouTube, has announced her new book, “Slow Living: The Secrets to Slowing Down and Noticing the Simple Joys Anywhere.” More details at amzn.to/3JuOb0q.

RENEWABLE POWER

In March, the San Diego Community Power Board of Directors unanimously approved a proposal by County Board of Supervisors Vice Chair Terra Lawson-Remer and Imperial Beach Mayor Paloma Aguirre to formally commit the agency to achieving 100% renewable power within the next 12 years.

FITNESS CENTER

Basecamp Fitness, a hyper-condensed HIIT workout studio, has opened its newest California location in Q2 at 111 N. El Camino Real, suite A, Encinitas Village Shopping Center. More information at basecampfitness.com/locations/bcf10056/us/ca/encinitas.

WATER WISE

Olivenhain Municipal Water District has successfully converted Westmont of Encinitas to recycled water for landscape irrigation. The assisted living facility is the first of many customers along the Manchester Avenue and South El Camino Real corridor to tap into the newly installed recycled water pipeline.

NEW FACES

Smart irrigation company Calsense has made two key appointments to its leadership team, with Dave Manzer joining as director of customer experience and Larry Heminger becoming chief product & technology officer.