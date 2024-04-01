Who’s News: 4/5/24

SCHOOL EMPLOYEES

The San Marcos Unified School District announced its 2023-2024 employees of the year: San Marcos Elementary Teacher Kim Gates, San Marcos High School Teacher Leandra Martinez, Richland Elementary Library Media Tech Courtney Canetti, and Patricia Kurylo, assistant principal on special assignment under the district’s educational services department.

LEADERSHIP AWARD

The Jewish Community Foundation San Diego awarded Canyon Crest Academy junior Hayden Crocker with the 2024 Peter Chortek Leadership Award, which recognizes Jewish high school students making a difference in their community through innovative leadership. Crocker is the founder of Go Greenish, a youth-led environmental organization and national activism movement working to bridge student empowerment and sustainability through policy, advocacy and research.

HONOR ROLL

The University of Alabama placed football player Tyler Buchner of Rancho Santa Fe as one of 103 student athletes on the 2023 Fall Southeastern Conference Academic Honor Roll.

THE VOICE

Encinitas resident Anya True recently won her battle round on “The Voice,” a competitive singing show on NBC, against teammate AJ Harvey while singing a duet of “Half of my Heart” by John Mayer. True is a 17-year-old singer-songwriter and actress who has been performing her whole life.

NATIONAL SCHOLARSHIP

Four MiraCosta College students have been selected as semifinalists for the Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship, a highly selective scholarship for the nation’s top community college students: Fadhil Al Salihi, Megan Ceragioli, Maria Castillo Gomez and Mikala Hutchinson.

ENGLISH TEACHER

Katrina Tamura, a MiraCosta faculty member teaching English as a Second Language, has been selected for the 2023-24 Gerald C. Hayward Award for Excellence in Education. The award recognizes community college faculty members who excel in teaching, engage in professional activities and show a strong commitment to students, the profession and their college.

PROVOST’S LIST

Doreen Brown of Encinitas and Anna Hernandez Cabrera of Oceanside were named to Ohio University’s fall provost’s list, an honor that recognizes part-time undergraduate students who maintain a 3.5 or higher GPA between six and 12 credit hours of classes.

RISING STARS

The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce recently recognized five local high school students as Rising Star Students of the Month: Giancarlo Tolentino of Coastal Academy, Nicole Atkinson of El Camino High School, Brookelyn Thompson of Oceanside High School, Christian Rodriguez of Pacific View Charter School, and Enn Guardado of Surfside Educational Academy.

HONOR SOCIETY

The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines, inducted the following students: Paolo Martino of Encinitas at Clarkson University and Joseph Macaluso of Carmel Valley at the University of Southern California.