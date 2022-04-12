Who’s News: 4/15/22

PLANT A TREE

Get paid to plant a tree. Qualifying SDG&E customers can get a $35 rebate for planting or potting a tree – up to five rebates a year. Get details at sdge.com/Tree-Rebate.

FREE EBIKE RIDES

Bosch eBike Systems has teamed up with Encinitas BCycle, a national bike-share system, to offer free electric bike rideshare access in Encinitas for Earth Day, April 22 through April 24. The free ride pass can be accessed by downloading and using the BCycle app by selecting ‘Bosch Earth Day Pass’ in participating cities and at kiosks in applicable cities, allowing consumers to check out an eBike for free to experience the ease of using an electric bike all weekend. There is no cost to register for the pass, which grants riders unlimited 60-minute trips.

INDUSTRIAL SALE

A San Marcos industrial building sold for $5,575,000 on March 18, 2022, Commercial Asset Advisors announced. The 21,867-square-foot building is occupied by two tenants and located at 692-694 Rancheros Drive, San Marcos. The buyer, Rider Street, LLC, was represented by Mike Conger and Brian Jenkins of Commercial Asset Advisors along with Joe Anderson of JLL. The seller, Nova Wings, LLC, was represented by Alex Jize and Christopher Moussa of Voit.

ON THE RUNWAY

Carlsbad salon owner took her style to the runway during LA Fashion Week. Adair is owner of Salon Adair, 6894 Embarcadero Lane, Carlsbad. Carlsbad Fashion moguls are taking note of Chelsea Adair, a fourth-generation salon-owner and one of 25 stylists hand-selected to create runway fashion styles for models at the Arts Hearts Fashion show.

FRESH GELATO

An’s Hatmakers Gelato Shop opened its second shop March 12 at 1555 Camino Del Mar #115 in Del Mar, first floor of the Del Mar Plaza., with an executive chef who has over 15 years of experience as a gelato consultant in France, Italy, and Spain.

TOP STUDENTS

• Jesse K. Yu of Del Mar, majoring in general engineering; Kennan R. Loesch of Encinitas, majoring in merchandising management; and Sydney C. Templin of Encinitas, majoring in biohealth sciences, were named to the scholastic honor roll for winter 2022 at Oregon State University.

• Bree Goelze of San Marcos was named to the College of Our Lady of the Elms fall 2021 dean’s list.

BLUE MONARCH HOSPICE

Carlsbad residents Raphael and Britt Akobundu started Blue Monarch Hospice earlier this year, aiming to bring customer service and more of a personal clinician touch to the in-home hospice industry. Raphael and Britt met while working together at Scripps Encinitas Hospital. For more information, visit bluemonarchhospice.com.

FREE YOUTH TRANSIT PASS

Beginning May 1, anyone 18 and under will be able to ride the bus, Trolley, COASTER, and SPRINTER for free through the new SANDAG Youth Opportunity Pass pilot program. Eligible riders will need a Youth PRONTO app account or card to participate in the program. Download the PRONTO app, register an account, then convert the account to Youth at sdmts.com/youth-opportunity-pass.

NEW CSUSM DEAN

Cal State San Marcos has announced the appointment of Ronald Ramirez as the next dean of the College of Business Administration. Ramirez will start in his position on July 1, taking over from Ben Cherry, who has served as interim dean since August 2021.

GRANTS FOR CSUSM

Cal State San Marcos has received two grants totaling almost $250,000 from the Conrad Prebys Foundation to support the university’s burgeoning innovation ecosystem and to help provide immersive virtual reality training to students. The new grants come in two parts. The first one, in the amount of $136,800, is to support CSUSM’s faculty innovation fellows program. The second grant, for $100,000, will be used to pilot interdisciplinary virtual reality courses in CSUSM’s College of Education, Health and Human Services.

SAVING THE VAQUITA

First in San Felipe, then days later in Mexico City, Sea Shepherd Conservation Society and the Mexican Navy demonstrated the enhanced Operation Milagro partnership that is giving the vaquita, the world’s most endangered cetacean, a significantly improved chance for survival. Mexican authorities and leading researchers are working together to protect the vaquita by preventing and removing illegal fishing gear inside the Vaquita Refuges.

CALL FOR GRAND JURY

The California Grand Jurors’ Association issues its annual call for citizens who want to make a difference as a local government watchdog to apply for service on their respective county’s 2022-2023 civil grand jury. For more information, go to cgja.org. To apply to serve as a juror, check out the website of the Superior Court in San Diego County.