Customers getting climate credit in April

REGION — San Diego Gas & Electric officials announced Monday that residential customers will see a $78.22 climate credit on their energy bill in April, courtesy of a state program.

Customers who use natural gas will also receive a $58.98 credit on their statement, SDGE said in a news release. The company added that billing cycles vary for customers, “so not everyone will see the bill credit at the same time in April.”

In October, SDGE will apply a second credit to the bills of customers with electric service.

“The three credit installments total over $200 in bill credits in 2024,” officials said.

The energy bill break is being provided via the California Climate Credit program, administered by the state Public Utilities Commission “as part of the state’s effort to fight climate change,” SDGE said.

The credit itself originates from the state’s Cap-and-Trade Program, requiring fuel providers, large-industrial facilities and power plants emitting greenhouse gases to buy carbon-pollution allowances.

Over the past year, residents have publicly complained about high energy bills. The state Public Advocate’s Office said SDGE’s rates are up 105% over the past decade, with residential prices being double the national average, KPBS reported in November.

Dana Golan, SDG&E Customer Services vice president, said her company appreciated working with the state PUC to distribute the credit and offer some financial relief.

“Anyone struggling to pay their bill is encouraged to reach out to us,” Golan added. “We’re here to help connect them with financial assistance programs.”

The credits are normally distributed twice a year “and provide consumers with an increased opportunity to invest in energy-saving products during the transition to a low-carbon future,” SDGE said.

There is no requirement for customers to receive the credit that will apply to all gas and electricity customers, including those in the community choice aggregation and master-meter programs, SDGE said.

All customers will automatically receive the climate credit in their upcoming billing cycles, SDGE added.

Residents needing financial help to pay their SDGE bill may visit https://www.sdge.com/residential/pay-bill/get-payment-bill-assistance for a list of resources, including bill discounts, debt relief payment arrangements and no-cost efficiency upgrades.