Vista to launch e-bike education, rebate program in May

VISTA — An e-bike safety training and rebate program is set to launch within the city of Vista next month, providing increased opportunities for residents to learn safe riding skills and receive funds to cover the cost of a bike.

The program is funded by $100,000 in cannabis tax revenue that the Vista City Council agreed to set aside last fall. City staff presented the details of the program last week, explaining that it will be implemented in May to coincide with National Bike Month.

At an April 9 meeting, members of the City Council said the rising number of e-bikes as well as e-bike accidents in the county are what spurred the need for the program. Mayor John Franklin expressed concerns, especially to younger riders.

“This is something that I’ve been calling for after seeing, unfortunately, the deaths of young people in our neighboring communities. I’m thankful to God that we haven’t had any young people who have yet been killed in our city, but with the increase in the prevalence of these e-bikes, we have a lot of concerns ahead of us for young riders,” Franklin said.

The city will partner with the San Diego County Bike Coalition to provide two safety trainings: one virtual training covering the basics and a 3-hour in-person training course with a hands-on curriculum regarding e-bike operation and safety.

Training attendees who also provide proof of an e-bike purchase will have the opportunity to apply for a rebate, with a redemption limit of $450 per household.

Attendees of the virtual session would qualify for a $50 rebate. Attendees to the hands-on session are eligible to receive rebates of $100 if they purchased their e-bike online, $200 if purchased from a North County business, $300 if purchased from a City of Vista licensed business, and $400 for any of the aforementioned places of purchase if they meet low-income criteria.

Helmets will also be distributed as part of the program.

City staff said this program is unique in its offering of rebates along with safety training.

“This is great. I’m not aware of any other cities along the 78 corridor that are doing something like this,” said Councilmember Corinna Contreras. The city is really taking the initiative not only to ensure that folks are well trained for e-bike safety in the community but also to provide folks who can’t afford a new e-bike with a pretty significant discount.”

The trainings offered through the city’s partnership with the bike coalition is distinct from those the Vista Unified School District already provides. The school district requires all students who ride bikes or e-bikes to school to obtain a permit, first by participating in safety training and then passing a quiz.

Family Bike Education Nights — in-person safety training options for students — include presentations from the San Diego County Bike Coalition, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department, the Oceanside Police Department, Scripps Hospital and Palomar Health.

Members of the Vista City Council said they would like to see more bike safety training available for youth in the city. Franklin also expressed concerns about how the city would publicize the program, stating that he did not want the city to spend money on a program that did not get used.

Contreras asked staff to report on the program’s progress at a future City Council meeting.

Graffiti abatement

At the same meeting, the City Council also directed staff to start the process of creating a graffiti abatement program to address the increasing issue of graffiti in the city.

The council discussed various methods for decreasing graffiti and beautifying the city, including creating more public art and murals in public spaces — particularly those that experience frequent tagging— and more resources for the city’s graffiti abatement team.

Councilmember Joe Green also mentioned the possibility of creating a community graffiti wall, where residents can graffiti whatever they want instead of putting it elsewhere. Other council members said they would not support this, noting that it could raise free speech issues.

Contreras, who recommended the program, proposed for the Public Arts Commission to discuss the topic and provide recommendations to the council.