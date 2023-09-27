Wildfire season is here: SDG&E helps residents prepare

With the arrival of the fierce winds and low humidity of autumn, wildfire season is more dangerous than ever. Read on to learn what steps you can take to keep your family safe.

Public Safety Power Shutoffs

Why would a power company shut off the power? In a word: safety.

SDG&E is constantly monitoring weather conditions. When high winds (including red flag warnings) combine with low humidity, blowing branches and debris can cause power lines to spark. As a last resort, a team of experts may call for a “Public Safety Power Shutoff” and eliminate the danger by shutting down power.

That’s not all SDG&E is doing to keep the public safe. In recent years, the utility has buried miles of power lines, added over 100 observation cameras and 25 new inspection drones. They’ve also built 220 weather stations and trimmed 450,000 trees near power lines. Up to 5 helicopters patrol the skies during dangerous wildfires.

Caring for the community and making residents feel safe is a high priority for SDG&E. But the public is encouraged to take their own steps to prepare for emergencies too.

Emergency kit

An emergency kit is critical for every family’s safety and should always be stocked with essential items. Every kit should be stored in easy-to-carry containers and include:

• A three-day supply of bottled water (1 gallon per person per day)

• A three-day supply of packaged, dried and canned foods

• Pet food and pet carriers

• A manual can opener

• Radio and flashlights with spare batteries in a waterproof bag

• Cash, credit cards, and an extra set of car keys

• Special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members

• Backup charging methods for phones

• A first aid kit and essential medicines

How to create a family emergency plan

It’s essential to spend some time in the months before wildfire season creating an easy-to-remember plan to keep you and your family safe.

• Identify two places for the family to meet: A place outside your home. And a spot away from the neighborhood in case you can’t return home.

• Practice the plan with the family, including children.

• Review the emergency plans at your workplace, your children’s school or daycare, and other places where family members regularly spend time away from home.

• Plan safe routes away from your home and business to high, safe ground. Make sure children are aware of the routes away from home.

• Develop a plan for pets and livestock; keep in mind that some evacuation shelters may not allow animals.

• Designate a friend outside the area who family members can call if separated.

• Keep important documents in a safe-deposit box.

Create a defensible space around your home

The vegetation around property could be fuel for a wildfire. SDG&E encourages residents to fight back by taking immediate action to stop flames from reaching your home. There are three zones that should be carefully maintained:

Zone 1: San Diego County requires 50 feet in clearance in the area closest to the home. Plants should be well-spaced, low-growing and be comprised of fire-resistant flora such as turf grass, vegetable gardens, flower beds or other plants recommended by a local nursery.

Zone 2: The next 50 feet should feature low-growing ground covers that support fire resilience and are low in fuel volume. Talk to a grower about which plants will work best for your defensible space.

Zone 3: Beyond 100 feet, check with environmental agencies before modifying native vegetation that might include endangered species and habitats.

Resources

During an actual wildfire emergency, there are resources to help everyone in the area cope with outages.

• To sign up for alerts, visit sdge.com/notify.

• SDG&E has created an app “Alerts by SDG&E” that can be downloaded from their website sdge.com/alerts.

• Call the 2-1-1 hotline, which is staffed with live operators 24/7 who can offer guidance and assistance during a Public Safety Power Shutoff.

• In the case of an extended shutoff, Community Resource Centers are available and can be located by visiting sdge.com/resource-centers.

Wildfire season can be an unsettling time for people in the area. SDG&E encourages everyone to make the right preparations and stay safe.