Who’s News: 4/11/25

ROBOTICS WIN

San Pasqual High School’s robotics team, the SuperNURDs, has clinched another major victory, winning their second regional competition at the San Diego Regional hosted by UCSD in March. The team placed third out of 51 teams in the qualification rounds and was selected by the #1 ranked team to form a powerhouse alliance. Together, they dominated the playoff rounds, remaining undefeated and secured the regional championship for the Escondido Unionl High School District school.

DISTINGUISHED SCHOOLS

The following local charter schools were named 2025 California Distinguished Schools: Dual Language Immersion North County, Heritage K-8 Charter, JCS-Manzanita and The Heights Charter.

WOMAN OF THE YEAR

Visit Oceanside CEO Leslee Gaul was named the San Diego County Assembly district 74 “Woman of the Year” by Assemblywoman Laurie Davies for Excellence in Environmental Stewardship.

HONOR SOCIETY

Ethan Ellis of San Diego was recently elected to the Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society, at United States Military Academy.

ART MONTH

The Escondido Public Art Commission, Escondido City Council, Escondido Downtown Business Association and Visit Escondido have partnered to recognize April as “Arts, Culture and Creativity Month” in the city. Throughout the month, Escondido will host a variety of free events and resources to celebrate arts, culture and creativity.

FARMER’S WIFE

Alexandra Webb of Encinitas returned as a contestant on the FOX TV series, “Farmer Wants a Wife,” which returned for its third season in March.

WATER WISE

Vista Irrigation District is inviting homeowners to enter its 2025 WaterSmart landscape contest with a chance to win a $250 gift card from a local home supply store. The deadline to enter is May 9. Enter at landscapecontest.com.