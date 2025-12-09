Who’s News: 12/12/25

BABY HORSES

The San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido recently celebrated the births of two Przewalski’s horse fillies (female foals). The first filly was born to mom Nikki and dad Ziggy on Sept. 30, and the second was born to mom Gal and dad Ziggy on Oct. 24. The two are the first foals born at the Safari Park since 2023.

FOOTBALL COACH

Andrew Clark is San Pasqual High School’s new varsity head football coach, making him the fifth head coach in the Escondido school’s 54-year history. He is a San Pasqual alumnus and lifelong member of the Golden Eagle community. He has dedicated 27 years to the high school’s football program, including 19 seasons as the varsity offensive coordinator, four years as junior varsity head coach, four years as the freshman offensive coordinator, and a term as interim varsity head coach in 2023.

SPORTS COMPLEX

The Army and Navy Academy in Carlsbad received a $2.5 million gift from philanthropists and entrepreneurs Dave and Cheryl Duffield, which will support the long-term preservation and enhancement of the Duffield Sports Complex. Originally dedicated in 2013, the complex is more than 27,000 square feet in size and seats 750 spectators for football, soccer, baseball and lacrosse competitions as well as major campus ceremonies.

ROBOTICS TOURNAMENT

The Grauer GorilLegos #3195, a middle school robotics team at The Grauer School in Encinitas, won the Second Place Core Values award in the First LEGO League robotics tournament. The team will advance to compete in the First LEGO League regional competition on Dec. 13.

PATRIOT CAFE

Orange Glen High School in Escondido recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of is Patriot Cafe, a culinary event that showcases students’ talent and supports the school’s culinary arts program.

BRAVO FOR BOOKS

The Assistance League of Rancho San Dieguito recently donated books to three children’s programs through its annual “Bravo for Books” event at Encinitas Head Start School, One Safe Place, and the Magdalena Ecke Family YMCA. Over 350 books were purchased and donated.

CAREGIVER AWARD

The California Assisted Living Association recently recognized Holly Nguyen, a medication technician at Glenbrook Assisted Living in Carlsbad, with the Outstanding Caregiver Award for 2025. Nguyen has worked at Glenbrook for 12 years.

TOASTMASTERS CLUB

The North Coast Toastmasters Club, based in Cardiff-by-the-Sea, recently hosted a group from Yuma Catholic High School of Yuma, Arizona. The students observed how professionals at a Toastmasters meeting work on improving public speaking abilities and leadership skills.

STREET MEDICINE

TrueCare has launched its new Street Medicine Program, which focuses on delivering care in a person’s lived environment, such as street encampments, rather than requiring patients to travel to a community health center.Services include treatment for illness and minor injuries, immunizations, integrated behavioral health and more.

ENERGY INCENTIVES

The Clean Energy Alliance has launched its Incentive Finder Tool, which helps customers find energy rebates, financial incentives and assistance programs. Customers are encouraged to use the tool now as some federal tax credit programs are set to expire at the end of the year. Visit the tool at cea.govcentives.com.

FIRE WISE

The La Costa Greens neighborhood in Carlsbad was recently certified as a NFPA FireWise USA community. The award is given to neighborhoods that proactively reduce wildfire risks through home-hardening, defensible space, and community-wide mitigation efforts. The community has been working with the Carlsbad Fire Department and CAL FIRE for two years to meet these standards.

HOTEL REBRAND

The Days Inn by Wyndham Encinitas Moonlight Beach is transitioning to become the Best Western Encinitas Moonlight Beach. Along with the name change, the hotel will receive a complete renovation of all 124 guest rooms along with upgraded public spaces, including the lobby, breakfast area, fitness center and pool.

TRAFFIC SAFETY

Carlsbad Police Department has received a $185,000 grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety to support its ongoing enforcement and education programs to help reduce the number of serious injuries and deaths on the road. The grant, which runs through September 2026, will provide additional funding for DUI checkpoints and patrols, high-visibility distracted driving enforcement operations targeting cell phone use, dangerous driver behavior enforcement, collaboration with neighboring agencies, officer training, and more.