Encinitas grants alcohol service permit to A Little Moore Café

ENCINITAS — The Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a permit allowing A Little Moore Café to serve beer and wine at its new location along North Coast Highway 101 in Leucadia.

The permit grants the newly relocated restaurant a Type 41 license from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control for on-site consumption of beer and wine indoors and on its outdoor patio.

The restaurant is located at the new Shatto Building at 698 N. Coast Highway 101, a new structure that replaced a building destroyed by fire in 2019.

According to a city planner who presented the staff report at the meeting, the restaurant currently operates during breakfast and lunch. However, the permit would allow alcohol service daily from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. indoors and until 10 p.m. on the outdoor patio. Distilled spirits would remain prohibited, except for cooking.

The applicant, James Shatto, held a neighborhood meeting on March 19 where property owners and tenants within 500 feet of the project site were invited to discuss the request for alcohol service.

Five neighbors attended the meeting and voiced concerns about noise, limited parking and late-night alcohol service. One neighbor expressed support for the project.

“I did have some concerns about the early hour of the service being provided, but nothing that brings it to the level of objecting,” said Commissioner William Brent Whitteker. “I think they sound very responsible.”

Commissioner Susan Sherod also voiced support.

“Breakfast does include alcohol, sometimes, for some people. So I’m okay,” she said.

Jennifer Winter, a co-owner of A Little Moore Café, spoke about her personal ties to the community and her desire to preserve a piece of old Encinitas.

“This is a business that we acquired that had been in the community a very long time,” Winter said. “Being able to continue business and get this license will help us stay in business.”