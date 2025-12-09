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Christmas characters like Buddy The Elf and The Grinch await passengers of the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Christmas characters like Buddy The Elf and The Grinch await passengers of the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
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All aboard the Holiday Express in Oceanside

by Leo Place682

OCEANSIDE North County Transit District’s Holiday Express is back in town and spreading cheer down the coast, welcoming around 11,000 people on board to enjoy the holiday cheer over two weekends.

The NCTD Holiday Express is a Christmas-themed, round-trip ride on the Coaster train from the Oceanside Transit Center, selling out this year for both the Dec. 6-7 opening weekend and the Dec. 13-14 weekend. Residents came from all over the county to ride the train, with complimentary tickets given to Camp Pendleton Marines and their families.

During the one-hour ride, guests can enjoy the view from festively decorated cars and receive surprise visits from Santa Claus and his Christmas elves, carolers, and other holiday characters.

Holiday joy also awaited passengers back at the transit center, with chances to send letters to Santa, meet characters like Buddy the Elf and The Grinch, enjoy a machine-powered snowfall, and more. The North County Food Bank also accepted donations of non-perishable food items and financial contributions to continue the season of giving.

Check out photos from the opening weekend here:

Passengers eagerly await the arrival of the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers eagerly await the arrival of the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Grisha Marcus, 3, and mother Galina meet Jingle the elf on the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Grisha Marcus, 3, and his mother, Galina, meet Jingle the elf on the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Hundreds of people caught the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Hundreds of people caught the NCTD Holiday Express on Sunday at the Oceanside Transit Center. Photo by Leo Place
Rylin Webb greets passengers of the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Rylin Webb greets passengers of the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center. Photo by Leo Place
Children play in a surprise snowfall while waiting for the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Children play in a surprise snowfall while waiting for the NCTD Holiday Express in Oceanside. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers of the NCTD Holiday Express met carolers and other holiday characters on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers of the NCTD Holiday Express met carolers and other holiday characters on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Children play in a surprise snowfall while waiting for the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Children play in a surprise snowfall while waiting for the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers of the NCTD Holiday Express meet The Grinch at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers of the NCTD Holiday Express meet The Grinch at the Oceanside Transit Center. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers board the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers board the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Hailey Aquino and son Dominic await the arrival of the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Hailey Aquino and son Dominic await the arrival of the NCTD Holiday Express. Photo by Leo Place
Hundreds of people caught the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Hundreds of people caught the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers send off letters to Santa Claus on Sunday in Oceanside. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers send off letters to Santa Claus on Sunday in Oceanside. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers of the NCTD Holiday Express met carolers and other holiday characters on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers of the NCTD Holiday Express met carolers and other holiday characters on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Shady Abifaker and daughter Giana, 4, enjoy the Christmas magic at the Oceanside Transit Center. Photo by Leo Place
Shady Abifaker and daughter Giana, 4, enjoy the Christmas magic at the Oceanside Transit Center. Photo by Leo Place
Hundreds of people caught the NCTD Holiday Express at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Hundreds of people caught the NCTD Holiday Express on Sunday at the Oceanside Transit Center. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers send off letters to Santa Claus at the Oceanside Transit Center on Sunday afternoon. Photo by Leo Place
Passengers send off letters to Santa Claus at the Oceanside Transit Center. Photo by Leo Place
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Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

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