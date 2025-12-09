All aboard the Holiday Express in Oceanside

OCEANSIDE — North County Transit District’s Holiday Express is back in town and spreading cheer down the coast, welcoming around 11,000 people on board to enjoy the holiday cheer over two weekends.

The NCTD Holiday Express is a Christmas-themed, round-trip ride on the Coaster train from the Oceanside Transit Center, selling out this year for both the Dec. 6-7 opening weekend and the Dec. 13-14 weekend. Residents came from all over the county to ride the train, with complimentary tickets given to Camp Pendleton Marines and their families.

During the one-hour ride, guests can enjoy the view from festively decorated cars and receive surprise visits from Santa Claus and his Christmas elves, carolers, and other holiday characters.

Holiday joy also awaited passengers back at the transit center, with chances to send letters to Santa, meet characters like Buddy the Elf and The Grinch, enjoy a machine-powered snowfall, and more. The North County Food Bank also accepted donations of non-perishable food items and financial contributions to continue the season of giving.

Check out photos from the opening weekend here: