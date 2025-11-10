Who’s News: 11/14/25

SUMMER GRADUATES

The following students graduated from The University of Maryland Global Campus over the summer: Johnathon Barnes, Russell Stevenson, Rodney Stahler, Phillip Jaurequi, Flor Matthews, David Aguirre Martinez, Mario Alba and Christopher Meluso of Oceanside; Jasmin Tamano, Alejandro Salado and Presley Roberts of San Marcos; and Jade Beltz of Carlsbad.

WINNING STREAK

Chase Dersarkissian of San Marcos, who is a linebacker on the Linfield University’s football team, helped secure the team’s 69th consecutive winning season and set an all-divisions college football record for most consecutive wins over one opponent with its 47th straight victory over Lewis & Clark College. Dersarkissian is a junior majoring in sports management at the Oregon university. He previously played for San Marcos.

SCHOOL BIRTHDAY

Laurel Elementary School in Oceanside recently celebrated its 70th anniversary with the return of the Laurel Hall of Fame, a tradition that honors outstanding alumni. Former Laurel students can now be nominated for this honor. Laurel alumni include Oceanside Mayor Esther Sanchez, former NFL player Willie Buchanon and community leader Terry Johnson.

GRAUER BOARD

The Grauer Foundation for Education recently elected David Meyer as chair of its Board of Trustees. He succeeds Craig Gilbert.

BIKE THE COAST

Bike the Coast welcomed over 1,500 cyclists of all ages who took over Coast Highway 101 on Nov. 2. Cyclists chose one of five distance options, including 7- and 15-mile family rides, as well as 25-, 50- and 100-mile routes highlighting multiple beach communities. The event wrapped up in a Finish Festival at the Oceanside Pier.

CIVICS CONTEST

The Vista Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation to promote the National Civics Bee Contest to area middle schoolers. Entries will be accepted by 11:59 p.m. Hawaii Standard Time on Feb. 3, 2026. Students throughout San Diego County in sixth, seventh and eighth grades are eligible to participate. Students enter the competition by completing an online or mailed application and submitting a short essay to the Vista Chamber’s website at www.vistachamber.org/civics-bee.

TRAUMA SERVICE

Trauma Intervention Programs (TIP) of San Diego is celebrating 40 years of service to the San Diego County community. Since 1985, TIP volunteers have provided immediate emotional and practical support to residents experiencing trauma, tragedy or sudden loss. TIP responds 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, at the request of local law enforcement, fire departments and hospitals.

CARDIAC CARE

The Eric Paredes Save A Life Foundation recently donated 10 automated external defibrillators to City SC Carlsbad to help prevent sudden cardiac arrest, which is the top killer of student athletes.

GREEN BUSINESS

The Encinitas Library recently became a Certified Green Business through the Encinitas Green Business Network. The library is the fourth organization in Encinitas to be California Green Business Certified.

BELMONT VILLAGE

Belmont Village Senior Living Rancho Santa Fe has launched its sales center, located at 16202 Sunny Summit Drive, for prospective residents to reserve their apartment and learn more about the long-awaited luxury senior living community slated to open in late 2026.

CANCER CARE

Novartis, a leading global innovative medicines company, recently opened its new 10,000-square-foot state-of-the-art radioligand therapy (RLT) manufacturing facility in Carlsbad. The facility will streamline the manufacture and delivery of RLTs – an emerging pillar of treatment in cancer care – to patients on the West Coast and across the nation.