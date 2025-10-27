Who’s News: 10/31/25

COLLEGE GRADUATES

Over the summer, Brian Chiang of Carlsbad graduated from Marquette University in Wisconsin with a Master of Science in Nursing. And the following graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison over the summer: Connor Leite of Carlsbad with a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering, Sarah Erdman of Encinitas with a Master of Science in Environmental Conservation, and Charlton Rodriguez of Escondido with a Master of Science in Nursing.

SCHOLARSHIP

Ellia Samouris of San Diego was among 733 students who earned scholarships at Baldwin Wallace University in Ohio this fall. Samouris, a graduate of Del Norte High School and majoring in music theatre, earned the E.S. & M.R. Griffiths Scholarship.

LIVE ART

Two Del Lago Academy seniors, Han Hua and Stephen Lucido, recently represented Escondido Union High School District in the Live Art Competition, which was part of the Grand Avenue Fall Festival on Oct. 19. The two competed against eight professional painters and were judged by the public. Lucido earned first place.

RISING STARS

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce celebrated five high school seniors from San Dieguito Union High School District at its October Rising Star of the Month Breakfast earlier this month: Kaleb Brandley of Canyon Crest Academy, Caleb Trautman of La Costa Canyon High School, Dylan Yarbrough of San Dieguito Academy, Aaron Nayki of Torrey Pines High School, and Jocelyn Liao of the district’s online learning program.

CAREER DAY AWARD

The WateReuse Association of California honored Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Elijo Joint Powers Authority and Leucadia Wastewater with its 2025 Outreach and Education Program of the Year award. The award recognizes the North County agencies’ 2024 Water Career Day, welcoming high school and college students and military veterans to learn about careers in water, wastewater and recycled water.

BROTHER BENNO’S BOARD

Brother Benno’s, a nonprofit organization serving the homeless and low-income communities in North County, recently named Tara McGrath to its board of directors. McGrath is a former U.S. attorney for California’s Southern District and a U.S. Marine Corps veteran.

CARLSBAD CREEPY CRAWL

The Carlsbad Creepy Crawl, a Halloween-themed pub crawl, returned on Oct. 18 to benefit Ripples of Change: The Drake & Kiersty Foundation, bringing more than 70 costumed participants to hotspots like Boar Cross’n, Pure Project, Crackheads and Docent Brewing. With a silent auction, raffle and other opportunities to donate, the event raised over $6,500 for the nonprofit’s ROC Your Room program, which brings comfort and positivity to young adult cancer patients receiving treatment in San Diego hospitals.

TOYS FOR TOTS

An annual, anonymous donation of more than $100,000 will provide toys from Geppetto’s at The Forum Carlsbad for children in need this holiday season. U.S. Marine Corps members will box the toys for children.

NANA’S LIL HELPERS

Nana’s Lil Helpers, a Vista-based nonprofit, is collecting new, unwrapped gifts for low-income seniors in local nursing homes through Dec. 13. Items like pajamas, blankets, slippers and toiletries help remind residents they are not forgotten during the holidays. Volunteers and donations are welcome. Learn more at nanaslilhelpers.org.

GRANT CYCLE

The San Diego Women’s Foundation has opened applications for its latest grant cycle, which will focus on addressing affordable child care. The foundation is accepting letters of inquiry and will grant unrestricted funding to nonprofits working to expand affordable, accessible and quality child care for infants and toddlers between 0 and 4 years of age. The foundation will prioritize organizations that provide services to families and communities with the least access today, and whose efforts contribute to long-term, systemic improvements to the child care landscape. Organizations seeking a grant must first submit a letter of inquiry by Nov. 20, 2025, at 5 p.m. For more information, visit www.sdwomensfoundation.org.