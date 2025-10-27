Interfaith creates new community fund to offset federal cuts

ESCONDIDO — Interfaith Community Services has launched a new “People for People” fund in response to recent federal funding cuts affecting local marginalized communities.

The new community fund is designed to “urgently and directly” support those most affected by recent federal funding cuts and policy changes, the social services agency announced on Oct. 23 at its annual meeting.

“Interfaith was founded on the belief that everyone in our community deserves to live with dignity and has been a trusted, solutions-oriented service provider in addressing poverty, food insecurity and homelessness,” said Greg Anglea, president and CEO of Interfaith.

Anglea said the fund would “immediately ensure that recent policy shifts don’t erase decades of progress and the needs of our local families don’t go unmet.”

The fund, which will run through the end of the year, will cover food, housing, immigration, case management and healthcare assistance for Interfaith clients.

The announcement was made in front of more than 100 community leaders, volunteers and supporters following Interfaith’s Empathy-Building Experience, a simulation that immersed attendees in the day-to-day realities faced by people living in poverty and homelessness.

Price Philanthropies offered a $1 million matching challenge to bolster the fund as part of its United for San Diego partnership with Prebys Foundation and San Diego Foundation to protect food, housing, and healthcare access for families in need.

“To paraphrase a wise teaching from Jewish ethics, we are not commanded to complete the task of making our world better, but neither are we free to do nothing,” said Robert Price, president and CEO of Price Philanthropies. “Many of our fellow San Diegans are facing major challenges in meeting their basic needs for food, shelter and medical care. We hope you will join Price Philanthropies in supporting Interfaith’s People for People campaign to help as many of our neighbors as possible.”

Individual community members, civic groups and local businesses can contribute, and every donor will be recognized as a “community champion” on Interfaith’s campaign webpage.

Rep. Scott Peters (D-San Diego) emphasized that major funding slashes and policy shifts at the federal level have jeopardized local families’ access to essential care, critical services and basic necessities.

“I’m doing everything I can in Congress to protect our communities and restore funding after the disastrous federal cuts,” Peters said at the event. “I’m grateful to local partners like Interfaith Community Services and Price Philanthropies for ensuring San Diegans don’t lose access to the resources and support they need right now. I’ll be donating my take-home salary from this week to the People for People fund, and I hope others who have the capacity to help their neighbors will join me.”

According to the agency, the fund will reduce Interfaith’s reliance on government funding while expanding the organization’s ability to serve all people in line for services.

Interfaith served more than 23,000 unique clients, prevented nearly 1,600 adults and children from homelessness, placed nearly 1,100 adults and children in stable housing, and provided thousands of meals and groceries last year.

To donate, visit https://give.interfaithservices.org/campaign/729839/donate.