Obituary – Catherine “Kay” Bandemer

In loving memory of Catherine “Kay” Bandemer

1936 – September 2025

Catherine Bandemer, lovingly known as Kay, passed away on September 20, 2025, surrounded by her beloved family.

Born in 1936, in Chicago, Kay was the cherished daughter of Michael and Louise Sikora.

Her journey with the love of her life, Otto Bandemer, began in 1954 at The Hub Roller Skating Rink in Chicago.

It was the beginning of a love story that would span more than seven decades.

In 1955, they were married in Rhode Island, as Otto pursued his dream of becoming a JAG attorney in the U.S. Navy.

The Navy sent them to Indiana, Guam, and then In 1958, they were stationed at Camp Pendleton in Southern California and soon made Carlsbad their lifelong home.

Kay and Otto were blessed with four children—Cindy, Bruce, Paul, and Michael.

A devoted mother, Kay found great joy in cheering from the sidelines as her children played sports.

She spent many afternoons at Chase Field.

She loved taking the kids to the beach, camping trips at Woodchuck, and boating adventures at Lake Nacimiento, many years enjoying the annual Quartzite trip with family and friends—memories that became cherished traditions.

Kay and Otto were also longtime members of the Goldwing Motorcycle Club, sharing the open road and countless adventures with a close-knit community of riders who became lifelong friends.

Faith and community were at the center of Kay’s life. She and Otto were devoted members of St. Patrick’s Church in Carlsbad, and Kay treasured the many friendships she made over the years.

Her greatest joy, though, was her family. Kay was a proud and loving grandmother to eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

She delighted in every milestone and moment shared with them.

Those who knew Kay will remember her amazing spirit, her generous heart, her quiet strength and fabulous style.

A memorial service to celebrate Kay’s life will be held at a later date.