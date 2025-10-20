Who’s News: 10/24/25

SUMMER GRADUATE

Lalan J Mishra of Escondido graduated from the University of North Dakota over the summer with a Doctor of Philosophy in electrical engineering.

TENNIS CHAMPION

Tennis team captain Beatrix Monday Yankus of The Grauer School, an independent school in Encinitas, has earned her 100th career singles win.

GIVING GUITARS

Country music artist Steven Cade is raising awareness of the importance of music by donating guitars to inspire those in need. His Giving Guitars Tour visits shelters across the country that offer housing and services to families, youth and individuals experiencing homelessness, including foster and at-risk youth, as well as low-income schools. On Oct. 22, he visited Orange Glen High School in Escondido to donate a new set of guitars to support the school’s music program and perform live.

BEHAVIORAL HEALTH

TrueCare, a nonprofit community health center serving North San Diego and Riverside Counties, recently celebrated the opening of its new Richmar Behavioral Health Center in San Marcos, located at 309 Richmar Avenue, Suite 101. The new 2,150-square-foot facility is designed to meet the growing need for behavioral health services in the region, featuring eight private consult rooms for individual therapy, a large community room dedicated to group therapy sessions, and free on-site parking for patients.

NEW RESTAURANT

Veteran Restaurateurs Rick Staunton and Jimmy Ulcickas, who own the Bluewater Grill in Carlsbad, are putting the final touches on Mia’s, a new Baja-Mediterranean restaurant concept opening later this month in the former Alce 101 space at 243 North Highway 101 in Solana Beach.

OUTDOOR PE

The Grauer School, based in Encinitas, has added a new outdoor physical education (PE) classroom as part of the Athletics Department. The space features outdoor gym equipment for pull-ups, push-ups, step-ups, TRXs, exercise bands, battle ropes, and more on top of outdoor studio turf.