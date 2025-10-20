Two Oceanside massage parlors shut down for alleged prostitution

OCEANSIDE — Two massage parlors were recently shut down following a year-long investigation into allegations of illicit activity and prostitution, according to police.

Beginning in September 2024, detectives conducted operations at Nirvana Spa at 3320 Mission Avenue and Seaside Acupressure at 560 Greenbrier Drive, according to the Oceanside Police Department.

“These closures send a clear message that businesses engaging in illegal activity will not be tolerated in Oceanside,” Oceanside Police Chief Taurino Valdovinos said.

Police said the months-long investigation, which included more than two dozen interviews, several employees of the massage parlors were arrested on suspicion of prostitution.

The owner of both massage parlors is no longer permitted to operate within Oceanside, and the business licenses for both locations have been permanently revoked, the department stated.

Authorities urged anyone with further information to call the department’s Vice Unit at 760-435- 4900 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.