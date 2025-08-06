What your body’s telling me

Recently, I attended a party, talking late into the night with a dozen old friends.

Next to me was Mary: smart, witty, attractive and widowed. She lamented her inability to find quality partners, and spoke of various ways to market herself.

Naturally, the usual suspects (personals, bars, referrals, dating apps) all arose as part of the conversation.

Then I noticed she was the only person at the table sitting with her arms crossed. For an hour.

I’ve always been taught that crossing your arms tells your audience, “Leave me alone.”

And while I don’t believe Mary intended to send that message to these people, I suspected her body was broadcasting just that.

Curious, I explored the art of reading body language, which addressed what your arms say about you. It was a fascinating lesson that everyone would profit from knowing about.

It taught me I might be all wet on this topic. Mary might have just been cold.

Here’s the thing: Most people won’t bother exploring such resources, relying instead on traditional theories like the one I’d heard.

Such old wives’ tales will then sabotage Mary — and others like her — from meeting new partners.

Which forces the question: Can Mary do more to help herself, or will she forever fall victim to the “your mouth says no while your eyes say yes” scenario?

The reality is we’re all constantly selling ourselves in practically every situation. Thus it behooves us all to be aware of the subtle messaging we’re sending out to those around us. If your mouth is asking for the sale while your body screams, “Leave me alone!” you are undoubtedly setting yourself up for disappointment.

All of which leaves us with this: Learn to read people and to decode the messages they (and you) give off. Such knowledge can provide significant insight into what someone is thinking, and is arguably the closest thing to mind reading you can know.

This makes reading body language invaluable for you, regardless of what you’re selling.

Only, don’t use your findings as a hard-and-fast rule, but more of a starting point in the conversation.

Because as I realized after learning Mary was just resting and didn’t know what to do with her arms, you must be certain you’re interpreting the correct message.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

