Carlsbad electronics manufacturer heads to China tech convention

CARLSBAD — A Carlsbad-based electronics manufacturer will attend a tech convention in China next week to demonstrate its newest products.

Nordson Electronics Solutions will showcase its latest equipment for semiconductor manufacturing at SEMICON China, which will be held from March 20 to 23 at the New International Expo Centre in Shanghai.

The microelectronics convention aims to advance China’s semiconductor and related emerging industries, primarily focusing on the latest products and technology. The event gathers top executives from industry, science, and government to present their perspectives and innovations on a premier stage.

Nordson will showcase and demonstrate its MARCH FlexTRAK®-CD plasma system, which is used during the semiconductor manufacturing process. In this process, plasma (an electrically charged gas) removes impurities and activates adhesion for semiconductor packaging.

Additionally, Nordson will show its ASYMTEK Vantage® fluid dispensing system, which is also used during manufacturing in wafer-level packaging (a process used to test chips on circuit boards). The vantage system can dispense fluid for filling circuit board gaps of less than 200 microns (a micron equals one millionth of a meter).

Semiconductors are an essential component of electronic devices, enabling advances in communications, computing, healthcare, military systems, transportation and clean energy.

Their main purpose is to control the flow of electric current, and they are a necessary component of electronic chips made for computing components, including solid-state storage.

Experts from Nordson will discuss semiconductor industry trends and advise attendees on the challenges of electronics manufacturing.

Information on Nordson Electronics Solutions and semiconductors can be found at www.nordson.com/en/divisions/electronics-solutions.