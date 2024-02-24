Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Feb. 12 to Feb. 18 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees in these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Rodgers, 60, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 11:47 a.m. on Feb. 12 at Home Goods, 900 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:31 p.m. on Feb. 12 at the Encinitas Coaster Station, East D Street, Encinitas. The male victim reported a stolen bicycle ($1,200).

Tran, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 10:18 p.m. on Feb. 12 at 1100 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:42 a.m. on Feb. 13 at 1400 Caminito Septimo, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen automotive parts ($3,000).

Klingensmith, 27, was arrested at 7:21 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Chevron, 500 La Costa Avenue, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony purchase/possession of a narcotic/controlled substance, felony transporting or selling a narcotic or controlled substance, and felony parole violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 9:04 a.m. on Feb. 13 at First Citizens Bank, 700 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim reported damaged miscellaneous goods ($401).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 9:58 a.m. on Feb. 13 at 900 Avenida de San Clemente, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($3,000).

Katnick, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance at 11:41 a.m. on Feb. 13 at Shell, 2200 Via De La Valle, Del Mar.

Thompson, 42, was arrested for felony battery on transportation personnel or passengers and felony vandalism at 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 13 at North El Camino Real and Via Molena, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility. The victim reported a damaged car window ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 2:46 p.m. on Feb. 14 at 100 Camino de Las Flores, Encinitas. The female victim reported a damaged window ($2,000), a damaged film viewer ($250), and a stolen safe ($500).

Ottney, 37, was arrested at 8:21 p.m. on Feb. 14 at 500 La Costa Avenue, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor DUI (alcohol).

Kingsbury, 34, was arrested at 10:58 p.m. on Feb. 14 at 2500 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for several misdemeanors, including DUI (alcohol), operating a motor vehicle with .01% or more blood alcohol content, and driving with a suspended license or revoked license with a prior Wimberly, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance at 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Chevron, 800 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas.

Orozco, 33, was arrested at 2:10 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Chevron located at 800 Birmingham Drive, Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance, and DUI (drugs).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 8:10 p.m. on Feb. 15 at 200 10th Street, Del Mar. The male and female victims reported $36,000 in stolen high-end jewelry, including Michele watches, Nahoku necklaces, purses and bracelets. The victims also reported stolen four passports, two social security cards and miscellaneous papers and IDs.

Neeley, 49, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 10:22 a.m. on Feb. 16 at the Encinitas Transit Center, 25 East D Street, Encinitas.

Trusso, 26, was arrested at 1:44 a.m. on Feb. 17 at A Street and 4th Street, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 6:56 a.m. on Feb. 17 at Target, 1000 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen currency ($1,267.40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 8:49 a.m. on Feb. 17 at 1000 Solana Drive, Solana Beach. The victim reported $1,775 in stolen DeWalt power tools, including a compound miter hand saw ($700) and stolen Callaway athletic equipment ($5,000).

Hernandez, 57, was cited and released for misdemeanor driving without a valid driver’s license at 5:40 a.m. on Feb. 18 at 600 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

