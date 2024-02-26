Who’s News: 3/1/24

FOOD EQUITY

Michael Christensen of Encinitas was recently awarded the Passion for Public Service Scholarship from National Society of High School Scholars, a national scholarship recognizing his food equity advocacy. Through his involvement with the Federal Plant-based School Food Advocacy coalition, Michael meets with staffers from the executive office, the Education and Workforce Committee, the US Department of Agriculture and others to work on policy that makes plant-based foods accessible to students in public schools.

NEW ENROLLEE

Cristiane Gilligan of Carlsbad is one of more than 200 new students who enrolled at SUNY Delhi in New York this semester. Gilligan is pursuing a degree in culinary arts management.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the dean’s list at their respective universities: Evan Estrada of Rancho Santa Fe, Anna Liu of San Marcos, Devon Owen and Serena Herold of Encinitas at Tufts University in Massachusetts; Edward Calderon of Camp Pendleton, Fidel Menyongai and Christopher Cohoon of San Marcos, Yvonne Maki and Brian Moran of Oceanside at the University of Maryland Global Campus; Madison Scherner of Carlsbad at Bryant University in Rhode Island; and Joshua Bourgeot of Encinitas and Levi Wyns of Oceanside at Rochester Institute of Technology in New York.

HEALTH JUSTICE

Deysi Merino-Gonzalez, program manager for migrant health and outreach at Vista Community Clinic, was honored as the 2023 recipient of the Kugel and Zuroweste Health Justice Award.

INFLUENCER AWARD

Escondido’s San Pasqual High School teachers Eddie Rodriguez and Carol Byrnes were honored with the Impact Influencer Award from the U.S. Navy for helping former student Seaman Recruit Cameron Valles, who has been selected for the Navy’s Hospital Corpsman Program, throughout his high school career.

TOP VOLUNTEER

Mike Tenhover was named the 2023 volunteer of the year by the San Diego Habitat Conservancy for his work restoring the 77-acre Wanis View Preserve near his home in Oceanside.

GREEN CONVENE

The Solana Center for Environmental Innovation is expanding Green Convene, its reusable dishware rental program, after receiving a grant from the city of Encinitas.

SAFETY AWARD

The San Elijo Joint Powers Authority received the Workers’ Compensation Excellence award from the California Sanitation Risk Management Authority and was recognized as Safety Plant of the Year by the San Diego Chapter of the California Water Environment Association.