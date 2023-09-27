A Baja dream casa awaits your discovery

South of the border… down Mexico way… is the Baja… at the southern tip is Los Cabos, a second home for many San Diegans.

Visitors from all over the world, including Japan, Brazil and France, find their way to Los Cabos… and the lesser-known East Cape.

The East Cape starts from the San Jose del Cabo’s Puerto Los Cabos marina and stretches 70 miles east past Los Barriles to El Pescadero toward the north.

An 18-mile drive from the colonial town of San Jose del Cabo discovers Quintas Terranova, along with great surf spots and deserted beaches. Quintas Terranova is in Bahia Terranova II, a subdivision of 101 homesites between ¼ acre and 1 acre.

Four off-grid homes, designed with elegance, adventure and simplicity in mind, are currently under construction and due to be completed Fall 2024.

Self-sustainable with ocean and desert views, these homes offer close to 2,000 square feet of total construction with a 630-square-foot garage, rooftop living space, two bedrooms, kitchen and living space with three- and four-bedroom options available.

They include solar, water storage and generators, with air-conditioning and appliances. Locals and visitors alike enjoy off-grid restaurants such as Zai Sushi, Lateral Tacos and White Lodge — all within a 10-minute drive.

Who knew you could get a taco and a margarita after a surf at La Fortuna while enjoying the beachfront view?

Quintas Terranova is close to Nine Palms Surf and about 20 minutes from the Puerto Los Cabos marina and the farm-to-table experiences of Flora Farms and Tamarindo. Explore Cabo Pulmo National Marine Park (a little further up the Cape) the only living coral reef in western North America, with its amazing underwater wildlife.

How do you buy your casa if you are not a Mexican National?

Foreigners can own property, according to Article 27 of the Mexican Constitution, in the “restricted zone.” This zone is within 61 miles of the international border and 31 miles of the seacoast, of which the Baja falls under.

Ownership is granted through a bank trust (similar to a living will) for 50 years in perpetuity. The trustee bank holds the property title, and the foreigner is the beneficiary, with the use and enjoyment of fee simple ownership. A yearly maintenance fee is paid to the trustee bank.

The East Cape continues to be discovered by many… it’s a great time to check it out!

