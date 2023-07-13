Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from June 19 to June 25 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Ramos-Ramirez, 25, was arrested at the Boys and Girls Club, Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 19 at 1:10 p.m. for a DUI (alcohol).

Alexander, 32, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 8:45 a.m. on June 20 at 100 S. Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Anderson, 70, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 10:58 a.m. on June 20 at the 4200 Block of Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 11:12 a.m. on June 20 at 4400 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 43, reported a destroyed automobile light ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for trespassing at 6:19 p.m. on June 20 at Ocean Terrace Office Building, 200 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Cox, 51, was arrested at Jimmy Durante Blvd, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on June 20 at 7:48 p.m. for being under the influence of toluene.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for theft at 12:21 p.m. on June 20 at 500 S. Sierra Ave, Solana Beach. The male victim, 55, reported a stolen bicycle ($3,992.450).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a burglary at 2:17 a.m. on June 21 at 1100 Gardena Road, Encinitas. The male victims, 32 and 54, reported a stolen power tool ($2,000), hand saw ($3,000), power tool ($120), and miscellaneous tools ($4,480).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vandalism at 7:13 a.m. on June 21 at The Rancho Coastal Humane Society, 300 Requeza Street, Encinitas. The two victims reported a destroyed fence ($500) and other commercial structures ($800).

Sanchez, 31, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 8:40 a.m. on June 21 at West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Cruz, 23, was arrested at 9 a.m. on June 21, South Tremont Street, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a parole violation.

Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call for battery at 10:47 a.m. on June 21 at 300 Santa Fe Drive, Scripps, Encinitas.

Entzminger, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor active warrant at 3:48 p.m. on June 21 at Camino Del Rey at State Route 76, Bonsall.

Crouch, 37, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 7:37 p.m. on June 21 at El Camino Real, Oceanside.

Rodriguez, 41, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 7:37 p.m. on June 21 at the El Camino Real Sprinter Station, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 12 a.m. on Jun 22 at 500 Sweet Pea Place, Encinitas. The female victim reported stolen foreign currency ($1180.10).

Lapid, 49, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 8:53 a.m. on June 22 at College Blvd, Oceanside.

Arrellanas, 29, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 9 a.m. on June 22 at S. Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside.

Walker, 33, was arrested at S. Melrose Ave, Vista and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 22 at 11 a.m. for a parole violation.

Sheriff’s responded to a call for felony petty theft at 11:22 a.m. on June 22 at 200 Calle De Madera, Encinitas. The female victim, 23, reported miscellaneous items stolen from a Toyota Tacoma ($1,000).

Allen, 62, was arrested at Vista Transit Center, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 1:54 p.m. on June 22 for possessing a controlled substance, possession of metal knuckles, and felony of another agency’s warrant.

Robinson, 59, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 3:20 p.m. on June 22 at West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 3:33 p.m. on June 22 at 1500 Calle Tulipanes, Encinitas. The found property includes miscellaneous ammunition.

Gaonagarder, 33, was arrested at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 4:32 p.m. on June 22 for use of controlled substances, trespassing, and resisting executive officer with serious injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for battery at 5:39 p.m. on June 22 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2200 Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 6:16 p.m. on June 22 at 1500 Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen bicycle parts ($650).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:44 p.m. on June 22 at 600 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 29, reported a stolen bicycle ($200).

Ortiz, 54, was arrested at Hernandez Street, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on June 22 at 8:19 p.m. for abuse with minor injury.

Mearse, 38, was arrested at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility at 10:33 p.m. on June 22 for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, resisting peace officer, conspiracy of a misdemeanor, assault with a deadly weapon on P.O., and shoplifting.

Nordstrom, 38, was arrested at North El Camino Real, Encinitas and booked at the Vista Detention Facility at 10:33 p.m. on June 22 for grand theft, possession of a switchblade in a vehicle, and assault with a deadly weapon on P.O.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for theft at 12:33 p.m on June 22 at 2000 Sea Village Circle, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim reported stolen automobile supplies ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 7:51 am on June 23 at 18000 Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim reported a fictitious check.

Ibanez, 25, was arrested at South Tremont Street, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 8:04 a.m. on June 23 for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance, resisting peace officer, and violation of parole.

Johnson, 47, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 9 a.m. on June 23 at the 800 Block of West Mission Avenue, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for simple battery at 10:31 a.m. on June 23 at 400 Bay Meadows Way, Solana Beach. The female victim reported minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 11:01 a.m. on June 23 at 900 Doris Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 77, reported stolen miscellaneous jewelry ($7,000).

Young, 37, was cited and released for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 11:30 a.m. on June 23 at West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Penners, 25, was arrested at 12:09 a.m. on June 23 at West H Street & 4th Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 12:23 p.m. on June 23 at 400 West B Street, Encinitas. The reported found property was miscellaneous items.

Estrada, 46, was cited and released for possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 12:24 a.m. on June 23 at 200 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 12:27 p.m. on June 23 at 400 15th Street, Del Mar. The female victim reported stolen personal identifying information.

Wright, 32, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:10 p.m. on June 23 in the 1500 Block of East Vista Way, Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 5:16 p.m. on June 23 at Sprouts, 600 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 32, reported a stolen wallet ($1), US currency ($20), credit cards, identification card ($20), passport ($1), keys ($1), and miscellaneous items ($1).

Ramirez, 25, was arrested at 1400 Walnutcreek Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility at 5:26 p.m. on June 23 for driving without a driver’s license and DUI (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 8:29 p.m. on June 23 at Frog Club One Fitness, 700 Garden View Court, Encinitas. The victims reported a stolen duffle bag ($30), credit cards, a wallet ($100), US currency ($600), miscellaneous clothing ($200), a backpack ($50), keys ($500), another wallet ($20).

Nuckolls, 45, was arrested at 1:04 a.m. on June 24 at San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

Huff, 40, was cited and released for driving with a suspended license, DUI (alcohol 0.08), and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol at 1:36 a.m. on June 24 at North El Camino Real/ Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas.

Moreno, 35, was arrested at 5:08 a.m. on June 24 at Townsite Drive, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a report of death at 10:22 a.m. on June 24 at 1600 Burgundy Road, Encinitas. The victim remains confidential.

Sheriff’s deputies respond to a call for theft at 10:28 a.m. on June 24 at 2000 Mackinnon Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim reported a stolen bicycle ($2000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 10:42 a.m. on June 24 at 2400 Newport Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 41, reports stolen plants ($120).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 1:57 p.m. on June 24 at 1300 Cornish Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The found property includes a fanny pack, keys, and other communication/sound equipment.

Vega, 28, was arrested at 4:13 p.m. on June 24 at South Nardo Ave, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 6:30 p.m. on June 24 at 100 North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported 3 stolen cellular phones ($3,990).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a residential burglary at 10 p.m. on June 24 at 300 Longden Lane, Solana Beach. The male victim reported 2 stolen bicycles ($10,700), sunglasses ($200), and miscellaneous items ($300).

Hernandez, 23, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. on June 25 at Nardo Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a DUI (alcohol) and driving without a valid license.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 12:32 p.m. on June 25 at Griffin’s Electric Bikes, 1900 North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen bicycle ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for burglary at 1:22 p.m. on June 25 at 100 Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victims reported a stolen bag ($65), purse ($80), backpack ($35), bag ($25), and credit cards.

Lopez, 22, was arrested at 5:04 p.m. on June 25 at Melba Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a DUI (alcohol).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a disturbance at 8:07 p.m. on June 25 at 300 Santa Fe Drive, Scripps Encinitas. The male victim reported stolen US currency ($19,000).

Valdespino, 43, was arrested at 11:41 p.m. on June 25 at Jimmy Durante, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct (alcohol).

