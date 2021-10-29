Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s incident reports from Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Eduardo Dominguez, 32, was arrested at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Olive Ave., Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony warrant.

Ronald Hippolyte, 66, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at 9:18 a.m. on Oct. 18 at Valley Ave., Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 12:44 p.m. on Oct. 18 at El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 42, reported stolen a blue wallet ($50), two ID cards ($32), cash ($20), two miscellaneous items ($150) and three credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:15 a.m. on Oct. 18 at La Veta Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 76, reported a damaged automobile ($5,000) and stolen/recovered automotive parts ($2,500).

Anthony Clayton, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 11 a.m. on Oct. 18 at W. Valley Pkwy, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 3:29 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 33, reported a stolen silver four-door sedan valued at $6,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony shoplift at 6:22 p.m. on Oct. 18 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim reported a stolen liquor ($1,000).

Edgar Martinez, 31, was arrested at 12:16 p.m. on Oct. 18 at N. Santa Fe Ave., Vista and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony warrant.

Donald Dube, 62, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:46 p.m. on Oct. 19 at State St., Carlsbad.

Eduardo Aguilar, 51, was arrested at 3:22 p.m. on Oct. 19 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony carry concealed dirk/dagger.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 10:18 a.m. on Oct. 19 at N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male, 36, and female, 35, victims reported stolen a yellow URS bicycle valued at $5,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for the found property at 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 19 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found three prescription drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 10:34 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Via Morella, Encinitas. The male victim, 23, reported stolen a gray half-ton pickup truck valued at $3,000, power tools ($500), hand tools ($480), miscellaneous items/tools ($900), miscellaneous clothes ($60) and automotive supplies valued at $50.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:32 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 21, reported a stolen blue two-door sedan valued at $4,400.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a courtesy report at 2:28 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Rudnick Court, Bakersfield. The male victim, 53, reported stolen personal identification information ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:01 a.m. on Oct. 20 at S. Williwspring Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 37, reported stolen a gray sedan valued at $15,000 and a credit card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for tampering with a vehicle at 11:43 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Solaro, Encinitas. The male victim, 28, reported damaged miscellaneous items valued at $1,200.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:43 a.m. on Oct. 20 at Solaro, Encinitas. The female victim, 29, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($3,000).

Lidia Aguilar Garcia, 32, Colton Generaux, 29, and Daniel Ruse, 34, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 2 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:28 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Camino De Las Flores, Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported stolen personal identifying information ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 4:20 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Kings Cross Drive, Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 79, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $5,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 5:39 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Via Montecito, Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported a stolen Gibson 60 Less Paul guitar ($6,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:52 p.m. on Oct. 20 at N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported stolen hand tools ($1,440), a Rigid power tool ($250) and a Makita power tool ($250).

John Andre, 61, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Via Mill Cumbres, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI and hit and run.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:08 p.m. on Oct. 20 at Westlake St., Encinitas. The male victim, 36, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,000), four backpacks ($100) and a Lenovo computer valued at $900.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 2:16 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Santa Helena, Solana Beach. The officer found 21 unknown drugs, amphetamines, four narcotic paraphernalia/equipment and twenty pieces of fake currency.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 52, reported damaged a white van valued at $3,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 12:02 p.m. on Oct. 21 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The company reported stolen cash ($3,794).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 1:00 p.m. on Oct. 21 at N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 24, reported stolen a PK-pickup truck valued at $45,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, building at 11:12 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 25, reported stolen a blue iPhone valued at $1,000.

Alexis Calitri, 34, was arrested at 10:46 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Los Caballitos St., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony robbery, resist executive officer with a minor injury and vehicle theft. Two male victims, 78, 46, reported no injury, and a male victim, 28, reported an apparent minor injury. The victims reported stolen a gold, four-door sedan (which was later recovered locally), a wallet ($10), keys ($5) and cash ($15).

Christopher Bleisch, 44, was arrested at 9:21 a.m. on Oct. 21 at Tremont St., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a probation violation rearrest. The police officer found three knives.

Drew Mason, 33, was arrested at 1:03 p.m. on Oct. 21 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for the found property at 2:16 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Santa Helena, Solana Beach. The officer found twenty-one unknown drugs, one methamphetamine, four narcotic paraphernalia and twenty fake currencies.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 4:10 p.m. on Oct. 21 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 52, reported a vandalized white van valued at $3,000.

Emery Wright, 30, was arrested at 12:46 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Block Sycamore Ave., Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:42 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported stolen a Ridge wallet ($125), an ID card ($25) and two credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for the found property at 9:55 a.m. on Oct. 22 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found forty-eight miscellaneous items, twenty-four fireworks, four miscellaneous firearm parts and one ammunition.

Holly Watson, 52, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at 4:19 p.m. on Oct. 22 at N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:01 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Manchester Ave., Encinitas. The store reported stolen a black Lenovo E15 laptop valued at $937.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 10:34 a.m. on Oct. 22 at S. San Elijo Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported a stolen purple Littman stethoscope valued at $200.

Benjamin Vence, 25, was arrested at 9:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony armed with a firearm, committed crime, robbery, possessing a firearm and possess ammunition.

Nicole Rosario, 27, was arrested at 10:59 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Mangano Court, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 2:22 p.m. on Oct. 22 at S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen six miscellaneous tools ($1,230), two guitars ($5,457), miscellaneous music equipment ($399), two computers ($900), a camera ($2,998), ten miscellaneous music/audio equipment valued at $3,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:54 a.m. on Oct. 23 at 15th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 37, reported a stolen black two-door sedan valued at $1,800.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 19, reported automotive parts valued at $3,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:34 a.m. on Oct. 23 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. The female victim, 57, reported stolen a white Daloo bag, Subaru keys ($200), a green Ralph Lauren wallet ($40), an ID card ($32) and a credit card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 12:04 p.m. on Oct. 23 at S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 53, reported stolen a Michael Kors purse ($250), cash ($700), a wallet ($10), three credit cards, an ID card ($30) and two checks.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 3:36 p.m. on Oct. 23 at De Santa Fe, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 64, reported stolen a green Metropolitan motor scooter ($450) and a black electronic component valued at $350.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 3:51 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 58, reported stolen a purse ($25), cash ($1,200), a passport ($25), two ID cards ($50), miscellaneous items ($2,277).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 2:11 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 50, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at $6,285, a Makita power tool ($1,800) and a loose stone valued at ($330).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:18 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Cerro Largo Drive, Solana Beach. The female victim, 73, reported stolen a wallet ($30), nine credit cards, three personal ID cards.

Savana Calory, 31, was arrested at 2:14 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Crystal Ridge Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Deven Smith, 25, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Camp Pendleton, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 25 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. The female victim, 44, reported a stolen gray sedan valued at $25,000

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, building at 11:05 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Wotan Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported stolen a blue Makita power tool ($200), a yellow Felker power tool ($1,500), a green Metabo power tool ($600) and two hand tools valued at ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for the found property at 11:06 a.m. on Oct. 25 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. The police officer found four unknown miscellaneous items.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, building at 11:33 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Wotan Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported stolen a red power tool ($150) and miscellaneous tools ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Delage Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $2,000.

Christopher Hamilton, 25, was cited and released for misdemeanor shoplift at 7:05 p.m. on Oct. 25 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas. The store reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($19).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 7:11 p.m. on Oct. 25 at De Caballo, Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported stolen personal information.