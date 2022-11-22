Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Nov. 8 to Nov. 17 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Rios, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 4:30 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Via De La Valle, Del Mar.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 8 at Bel Air Terrace, Encinitas. The male victim, 73, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($3,985) and credit cards ($0).

Garcia, 39, was arrested at 10:51 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for misdemeanor contempt of court (violation of protective order).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:07 p.m. on Nov. 8 at San Lucas Court, Solana Beach. The male victim, 76, reported stolen U.S. currency ($1,118).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 4:43 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Leucadia Village Court, Encinitas. The found property includes an air gun ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 1:07 p.m. on Nov. 8 at Manchester Avenue, Encinitas. The found property includes two knives and one miscellaneous item.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 11:27 a.m. on Nov. 9 at Solana Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a church, reported stolen a miscellaneous item ($200).

Forbes, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor unlawful display of registration (intent non-compliance) at 9:15 a.m. on Nov. 9 at Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 1:15 p.m. on Nov. 9 at Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach. The male victim, 46, reported stolen bicycles ($7,000), bicycle parts/accessories ($750), and miscellaneous tools ($600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:48 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Via De La Valle, Solana Beach. The male victim, 36, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,660) and gasoline ($120).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 11:37 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 23, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 8:25 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Saxony Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 66, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor fraud at 3:36 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 44, reported stolen checks ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 12:48 p.m. on Nov. 10 at Avenida Peregrina, Encinitas. The male victim, 49, reported stolen miscellaneous household goods ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 11:47 a.m. on Nov. 10 at Stevens Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim, 45, reported stolen a bicycle ($1,800), a purse ($2,200), a kitchen appliance ($400), and a miscellaneous item ($350).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) on a person at 9:46 p.m. on Nov. 11 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 30, reported an apparent major injury.

Churikova, 39, was arrested at 11:11 p.m. on Nov. 11 at S. Coast Highway 101 and D Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 11 at La Madreselva, Del Mar. The male victim, 27, reported stolen an automobile/light truck ($12,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:56 p.m. on Nov. 11 at N. Cedros Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victims, 42 and 72, reported stolen credit cards ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:38 a.m. on Nov. 11 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a sporting goods store, reported stolen athletic equipment ($1,312).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 11:28 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 21, reported stolen a purse ($10), a wallet ($5), U.S currency ($200), an identification card/document ($30), and credit cards ($0).

Nelson, 21, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 11:12 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Elotus Ave, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:50 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Mangano Circle, Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported stolen a safe ($1) and miscellaneous papers/ID ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 9:20 a.m. on Nov. 11 at La Madreselva, Del Mar. The male victim, 27, reported stolen a white automobile/light truck ($12,000).

Gullen, 25, was arrested at 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 11 at Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) at 8:44 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Eastwood Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 51, and male victim, 29, reported damaged walls ($100).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) on a person at 12:36 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Via Cantebria and Via Ultimo, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 4:19 p.m. on Nov. 12 at Del Mar Downs Road, Del Mar. The male victim, 47, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($1,300), sunglasses ($300), and keys ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 7:54 a.m. on Nov. 12 at Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported stolen miscellaneous computer equipment ($13,000), computers ($4,000), a miscellaneous item ($500), and athletic equipment ($4,000). The victim also reported a damaged wall ($500) and lock ($500).

Smith, 44, was arrested at 12:47 p.m. on Nov. 13 at 2nd Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Robinson, 21, was arrested at 2:23 a.m. on Nov. 13 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public. Patel, 28, was arrested at 3:00 a.m. on Nov. 13 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor sexual battery at 7:49 a.m. on Nov. 13 at W. D Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:28 p.m. on Nov. 13 at N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 53, reported stolen miscellaneous papers/ID ($0) and a lock ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (from a vehicle) at 2:57 p.m. on Nov. 13 at N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 34, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 2:57 p.m. on Nov. 13 at N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 35, reported stolen an iPad ($400) and miscellaneous papers/ID ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 11:06 a.m. on Nov. 13 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. The female victim, 42, reported stolen identification cards/documents ($0), bags ($70), cosmetics ($150), and miscellaneous jewelry ($600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (from a vehicle) at 2:57 p.m. on Nov. 13 at N. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 41, reported stolen a speaker ($50) and miscellaneous tools ($120).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 12:33 p.m. on Nov. 13 at Grandview Street, Encinitas. The female victim, 23, reported stolen miscellaneous papers/ID ($30), bags ($190), a power tool ($500), keys ($100), a passport ($250), and U.S currency ($40).

Foreman, 60, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 9:45 a.m. on Nov. 14 at S. Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 2:57 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Corte Cardo, Carlsbad. The found property includes an air gun ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:26 a.m. on Nov. 14 at Schoolhouse Way/Highbluff Avenue, San Marcos. The male victim, 46, reported stolen a license plate ($20).

Young, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 9:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 at El Mirlo, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 24, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 3:21 p.m. on Nov. 14 at S. Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach. The female victim, 67, reported stolen checks ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 1:43 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Regal Road, Encinitas. The commercial victims, a church and a storage unit, reported stolen locks ($45), miscellaneous music equipment ($2,600), and televisions ($200).

Brodie, 49, was arrested at 1:48 p.m. on Nov. 14 at El Camino Real, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 12:28 p.m. on Nov. 14 at N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 39, reported stolen hand tools ($500), miscellaneous items ($430), power tools ($500), and bags ($100).

Arellano, 60, was arrested at 8:34 p.m. on Nov. 14 at Calle Magdelena, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Macdonald, 45, was arrested at 8:19 a.m. on Nov. 14 at S. Cleveland Street, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 1:37 p.m. on Nov. 15 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The corporate victim, a retail store, reported stolen liquor ($569).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 1:37 p.m. on Nov. 15 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a retail store, reported stolen liquor ($930).

Balderas, 29, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on an active warrant at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 15 at ½ Oceanside Boulevard, Oceanside.

Caro, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:43 a.m. on Nov. 15 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Amador, 51, was arrested at 9:00 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor discord conduct (prowling/loitering on private property).

Stockton, 52, was arrested at 1:08 a.m. on Nov. 16 at S. Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 10:38 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 61, reported an apparent minor injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 16 at Teaberry Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 48, reported stolen credit cards ($0) and intangible personal identifying information ($1,712).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:47 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Orchard Wood Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 50, reported stolen a miscellaneous item ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:15 p.m. on Nov. 16 at 13th Street, Del Mar. The male victim, 34, reported stolen a backpack ($120), a wallet ($40), miscellaneous items ($74), miscellaneous clothing ($222), athletic equipment ($325), miscellaneous papers/ID ($0), locks ($210), and intangible personal identifying information ($0),

Contreras, 51, was arrested at 1:17 a.m. on Nov. 16 at Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas, for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 9:02 a.m. on Nov. 17 at Cypress Hills Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 24, reported stolen athletic equipment ($250).

Camarillo, 47, was arrested at 12:35 a.m. on Nov. 17 at San Elijo Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and PRCS violation.

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts.