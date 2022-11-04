Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 15 to Oct. 27 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Cruz, 33, was arrested at 11:48 p.m. on Oct. 15 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Antista, 47, was arrested at 2:18 p.m. on Oct. 15 at East D Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 1:16 p.m. on Oct. 15 at Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 52, and male victim, 55, reported stolen power tools ($954), and miscellaneous tools ($280).

Quintanar, 57, was cited and released for misdemeanor citizen’s arrest at 2:52 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a supermarket, reported stolen gloves ($24), and hiking boots ($64).

Barnett, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 3:27 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Birmingham Drive and Villa Cardiff, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 1:56 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Aberdeen Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victims, 26, both reported apparent minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 7:12 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a learning center, reported stolen structures ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 2:19 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Aberdeen Drive, San Diego. The found items include cocaine and U.S currency ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:09 p.m. on Oct. 17 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 28, reported stolen a bicycle ($2,500).

Montano, 59, was arrested at 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 17 at North Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony vehicle theft/recovery (other agency). The male victim, 45, reported stolen a white motorhome ($10,000).

Shaban, 45, was arrested at 4:04 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Village Center Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor contempt of court (disobeying court orders).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 8:54 a.m. on Oct. 17 at Stewart Way, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported stolen a white pickup truck ($30,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 10:54 a.m. on Oct. 18 at Cottage Way, Encinitas. The male victim, 51, reported stolen a white pickup truck ($58,000).

Tyree, 58, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 3:00 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Heritage and Main Street in Chula Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 8:20 a.m. on Oct. 22 at Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported damaged a car window ($2,500).

Schulak, 33, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 2:02 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 42, reported stolen identification cards/documents ($1), miscellaneous papers/ID ($400), and a purse ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:07 a.m. on Oct. 23 at Mackinnon Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported stolen a bicycle ($4,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 8:17 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. The female victim, 56, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 4:45 p.m. on Oct. 23 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 41, reported stolen a silver/aluminum bicycle ($2,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 12:00 p.m. on Oct. 23 at Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The female victims, 28 and 53, and the male victim, 58, reported damaged a light green utility vehicle ($476), a gray Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($200), and an automobile/light truck ($330).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 11:20 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Via De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 49, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 11:04 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Adelaide Circle, Encinitas. The commercial victim, an embroidery shop, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 24 at East Glaucus Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 64, reported stolen a white pickup truck ($20,000), and a power tool ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for an abandoned vehicle at 10:17 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Calle De Madera, Encinitas. The male victim, 34, found a license plate ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:55 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Montgomery Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The found property includes a white/black bicycle ($0).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 8:53 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a graphics company, reported stolen power tools ($1,500).

Gholson, 32, was arrested at 8:05 a.m. on Oct. 24 at West Valley Parkway, Escondido, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony parole violation.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 7:48 a.m. on Oct. 24 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 35, reported damaged a bicycle ($1,700).

Gumeta, 25, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Regal Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 2:49 p.m. on Oct. 24 at Foxglove Street, Encinitas. The female victim, 77, reported stolen checks ($0).

Macfaden, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 1:17 p.m. on Oct. 24 at S Tremont Street, Oceanside.

Mora, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 1:20 p.m. on Oct. 24 at West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Garcia, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:30 a.m. on Oct, 24 at West Valley Parkway, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 9:02 p.m. on Oct. 25 at North Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported no apparent injuries.

Clark, 71, was arrested at 10:43 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Roberge, 59, was arrested at 8:22 p.m. on Oct. 25 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary (residential).

Taylor, 33, was arrested at 11:15 a.m. on Oct. 25 at S. Tremont Street, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony assault with deadly weapon on a police officer/fireman.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 9:28 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Coast Boulevard, Del Mar. The male victim, 33, reported stolen a white truck ($35,000), a white iPhone 9 ($500), a ring ($1,000), a wallet ($100), U.S currency ($100), credit cards ($0), and miscellaneous items ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 2:49 p.m. on Oct. 25 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found narcotics include 4 drug items.

Jensen, 29, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 25 at South Sierra Avenue, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Alexander, 56, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 10:34 a.m. on Oct. 25 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas.

Pinyan, 60, was arrested at 10:46 p.m. on Oct. 24 at West B Street, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Kelly, 40, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. on Oct. 25 at Leucadia Boulevard, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor contempt of court (violation of protective order).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (0ver $950) at 2:00 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Hollyridge Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 62, reported stolen a dog ($4,000).

Parris, 49, was arrested at 3:26 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Birmingham Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism (vehicle) at 9:18 a.m. on Oct. 26 at La Mesa Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 71, reported damaged a car window ($444).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 10:33 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Cambridge Avenue, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 55, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 11:03 a.m. on Oct. 26 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 31, reported stolen sunglasses ($500), miscellaneous items ($200), and credit cards ($0).

Santiago, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Regal Road, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 9:56 p.m. on Oct. 26 at Neptune Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 37, reported damaged a car window ($500), and a gray Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($150).

Buencamino, 42, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 12:43 a.m. on Oct. 27 at Via De la Valle, San Diego.

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts.