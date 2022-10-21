The Coast News Group
North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

by Ava DeAngelis

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Lara, 23, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Village Park Way/Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) at 10:54 p.m. on Oct. 8 at 28th St, Del Mar. The male victim, 60, reported damaged windows ($30), and a miscellaneous item ($70).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:46 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Windsor Rd, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported stolen a bicycle ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at 3rd St, Encinitas. The victim, an elementary school, reported damaged windows ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 8:43 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Via De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 31, reported stolen a black Sedan (2-door, automobile) ($20,000).

Barton, 24, was arrested at 3:58 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Orchard Wood Rd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Lugo, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (causing/challenging a fight in a public place) at 2:56 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Coast Blvd, Del Mar.

Estrada, 40, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for being under the influence/use of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:05 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Villa Blanca Ct, Encinitas. The male victim, 64, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 8:23 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Arroyo Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported no apparent injuries.

Sidwell, 18, was cited and released for felony possession of a driver’s license/identification to commit forgery at 12:11 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. Slusarek, 18, was cited and released for felony possession of a driver’s license/identification to commit forgery at 12:11 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 1:58 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported stolen credit cards ($0). 

Cruz, 33, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 9 at S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Pala Vista Dr, Vista. The female victim, 34, reported stolen a silver/aluminum pickup truck ($20,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 8:11 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Village Park Way, Encinitas. The female victim, 42, reported stolen a purse ($120), miscellaneous household goods ($1,200), and identification cards/documents ($392).

Roberge, 59, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. on Oct. 10 at W B St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary (residential). The female victim, 40, reported stolen power tools ($150), and a bag ($1).

Johnson, 20, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. on Oct. 1o at Nb 5 Fwy North of Bp Checkpoint, San Clemente, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony on another agency’s warrant and a misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 8:21 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Manchester Ave, Encinitas. The female victim, 53, reported damaged a red Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Evergreen Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 49, reported no apparent injuries.

Barbachano, 39, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 10 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

McClondon, 47, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at S Acacia, Solana Beach for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:08 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Meadow Vista Way, Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported stolen a watch ($333).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Solana Hills, Solana Beach. The victim (confidential) reported stolen a bicycle ($1,500).

Hupprich, 33, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 10 at S. Tremont St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Lange, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 10:24 a.m. on Oct, 10 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas.

Robb, 55, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 10 at S Tremont St, Oceanside.

Velasco, 49, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 10 at W D St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Morgan, 41, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Chavez, 22, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor obstruction/resistance of peace officers/emergency medical technicians.

Mauser, 33, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 1:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 at S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach. The male victim, 39, reported damaged a white pickup truck ($1,800), and a white utility vehicle ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 11 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 57, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:08 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Windsor Rd, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 45, reported stolen a backpack ($80), a wallet ($150), U.S currency ($100), miscellaneous audio/video equipment ($200), credit cards ($0), and an identification card/document ($37).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 2:12 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 23, reported stolen a purse ($40).

Beas, 38, was arrested at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony parole violation.

Campana, 34, was arrested at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Regal Rd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:14 a.m. on Oct. 12 at N Cedros Ave, Solana Beach. The found property includes a miscellaneous item ($1).

Arrazola, 26, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, obstruction/resistance of peace officers/emergency medical technicians, and false identity to a peace officer at 1:42 a.m. on Oct. 13 at San Andres Dr & Highland Dr, Solana Beach.

Hughes, 34, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 13 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. 

Smith, 44, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. on Oct. 13 at S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Arrazola, 26, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 13 at San Andres Dr & Highland Dr, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a felony bench warrant.

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts. 

Ava DeAngelis is a 16-year-old junior at San Marcos High School. She is currently The Coast News intern crime reporter.

