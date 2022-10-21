Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 8 to Oct. 13 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Lara, 23, was arrested at 2:37 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Village Park Way/Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) at 10:54 p.m. on Oct. 8 at 28th St, Del Mar. The male victim, 60, reported damaged windows ($30), and a miscellaneous item ($70).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:46 p.m. on Oct. 8 at Windsor Rd, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported stolen a bicycle ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism ($400 or less) at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 8 at 3rd St, Encinitas. The victim, an elementary school, reported damaged windows ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 8:43 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Via De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 31, reported stolen a black Sedan (2-door, automobile) ($20,000).

Barton, 24, was arrested at 3:58 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Orchard Wood Rd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Lugo, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor disorderly conduct (causing/challenging a fight in a public place) at 2:56 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Coast Blvd, Del Mar.

Estrada, 40, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Jimmy Durante Blvd, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for being under the influence/use of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:05 a.m. on Oct. 8 at Villa Blanca Ct, Encinitas. The male victim, 64, reported stolen automotive parts ($2,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 8:23 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Arroyo Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported no apparent injuries.

Sidwell, 18, was cited and released for felony possession of a driver’s license/identification to commit forgery at 12:11 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas. Slusarek, 18, was cited and released for felony possession of a driver’s license/identification to commit forgery at 12:11 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 1:58 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported stolen credit cards ($0).

Cruz, 33, was arrested at 4:39 p.m. on Oct. 9 at S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 11:58 p.m. on Oct. 9 at Pala Vista Dr, Vista. The female victim, 34, reported stolen a silver/aluminum pickup truck ($20,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 8:11 a.m. on Oct. 9 at Village Park Way, Encinitas. The female victim, 42, reported stolen a purse ($120), miscellaneous household goods ($1,200), and identification cards/documents ($392).

Roberge, 59, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. on Oct. 10 at W B St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony burglary (residential). The female victim, 40, reported stolen power tools ($150), and a bag ($1).

Johnson, 20, was arrested at 9:37 p.m. on Oct. 1o at Nb 5 Fwy North of Bp Checkpoint, San Clemente, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony on another agency’s warrant and a misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 8:21 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Manchester Ave, Encinitas. The female victim, 53, reported damaged a red Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery (on a person) at 3:56 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Evergreen Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 49, reported no apparent injuries.

Barbachano, 39, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:20 a.m. on Oct. 10 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido.

McClondon, 47, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 10 at S Acacia, Solana Beach for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:08 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Meadow Vista Way, Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported stolen a watch ($333).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:19 p.m. on Oct. 10 at Solana Hills, Solana Beach. The victim (confidential) reported stolen a bicycle ($1,500).

Hupprich, 33, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 10 at S. Tremont St, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Lange, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 10:24 a.m. on Oct, 10 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas.

Robb, 55, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 10 at S Tremont St, Oceanside.

Velasco, 49, was arrested at 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 10 at W D St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Morgan, 41, was arrested at 8:47 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Chavez, 22, was arrested at 8:10 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor obstruction/resistance of peace officers/emergency medical technicians.

Mauser, 33, was arrested at 10:28 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 1:05 p.m. on Oct. 11 at S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach. The male victim, 39, reported damaged a white pickup truck ($1,800), and a white utility vehicle ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 3:10 p.m. on Oct. 11 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 57, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:08 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Windsor Rd, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 45, reported stolen a backpack ($80), a wallet ($150), U.S currency ($100), miscellaneous audio/video equipment ($200), credit cards ($0), and an identification card/document ($37).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 2:12 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Calle Ambiente, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 23, reported stolen a purse ($40).

Beas, 38, was arrested at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 12 at Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony parole violation.

Campana, 34, was arrested at 6:00 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Regal Rd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:14 a.m. on Oct. 12 at N Cedros Ave, Solana Beach. The found property includes a miscellaneous item ($1).

Arrazola, 26, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, obstruction/resistance of peace officers/emergency medical technicians, and false identity to a peace officer at 1:42 a.m. on Oct. 13 at San Andres Dr & Highland Dr, Solana Beach.

Hughes, 34, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 12:01 a.m. on Oct. 13 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Smith, 44, was arrested at 1:12 p.m. on Oct. 13 at S Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Arrazola, 26, was arrested at 1:42 p.m. on Oct. 13 at San Andres Dr & Highland Dr, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail for a felony bench warrant.

