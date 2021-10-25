Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s incident reports from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Fulgencio Costumbre-Lopez, 44, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:43 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Santa Rufina Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 80, reported stolen automobile parts valued at ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:32 p.m. on Oct. 11at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported stolen miscellaneous automobile parts valued at ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 4:25 p.m. on Oct. 11 at Woodlake Drive, Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 65, reported stolen a Harmann trifold wallet ($80), a driver’s license ($32), cash ($120) and two credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 11:28 a.m. on Oct. 11 at Spindrift Drive, Solana Beach. A male victim, 70, reported stolen five miscellaneous ($3,200), a backpack ($850) and cash ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:31 p.m. on Oct. 12 at N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported stolen miscellaneous auto parts valued at $5,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 7:53 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Nolbey St., Encinitas. The male victim, 43, reported stolen two pairs of eyeglasses ($300), two buck knives ($200) and an electronic component ($30).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor battery on a person at 5:21 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Athena St., Encinitas. The male victim, 35, reported an apparent minor injury.

Mark Bream, 52, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Coneflower St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Center on suspicion of misdemeanor exhibit deadly weapon other than firearms. The male victim, 32, and the female victim, 36, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 7:29 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Crest Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported a stolen license plate ($17).

Rachel Sanz, 33, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 10:10 a.m. on Oct. 12 at W. 3rd Ave., Escondido.

Cheylea Smith, 30, was arrested at 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 12 at College Blvd., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony warrant.

Tyler Hughes, 26, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 12:20 p.m. on Oct. 12 at S. Tremont St., Oceanside.

Colton Genereaux, 29, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 2:14 p.m. on Oct. 12 at Sycamore Ave, Vista.

Keelan Stocks, 41, was arrested at 12:35 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Beech Ave, Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Steven Parker, 23, was cited and released for a misdemeanor carrying a loaded firearm in a vehicle at 10:24 a.m. on Oct. 13 at La Glorieta, Rancho Santa Fe.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 11:21 a.m. on Oct. 13 at Delage Drive, Encinitas. The police officer found a black Heckler & Koch VP9 pistol, miscellaneous firearm parts and two magazines.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle at 8:40 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Chesterfield Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 36, reported stolen a gray sedan ($17,000) and a credit card.

Troy Stowell, 54, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 9:11 a.m. on Oct. 13 at Shadowridge Drive, Vista.

Derek Dahl, 33, was arrested at 1:52 p.m. on Oct. 13 at La Costa Ave., Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, building, at 2:04 p.m. on Oct. 13 at N. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. A female victim, 25, reported a stolen white Penogo interceptor bicycle valued at $3,000.

Karla Stafford, 32, was arrested at 2:06 p.m. on Oct. 13 at N. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony vandalism. The store reported a damaged window valued at $1,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplift at 10:11 p.m. on Oct. 13 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The store reported thirteen stolen purses valued at $1,147.

Kytan Schultz, 34, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 2:50 p.m. on Oct. 13 at Plaza Drive, Oceanside.

Bradley Carlisle, 29, was arrested at 2:12 a.m. on Oct. 14 at W. D St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 10:14 a.m. on Oct. 14 at Via Tiempo, Encinitas. The female victim, 26, reported stolen miscellaneous Rip Curl swimwear ($350), a speaker box ($100), a wallet ($800), a maroon backpack ($75) and a credit card.

Brandon Wells, 34, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of flash incarceration (parole violation).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, shoplifting at 12:45 p.m. on Oct. 14 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The store reported stolen forty cosmetics valued at $4,068.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 7:36 p.m. on Oct. 14 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. A male victim, 65, reported stolen black truck trailer valued at $2,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplift, at 8:02 p.m. on Oct. 14 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The store reported stolen miscellaneous ($50).

Tiffini Hale, 46, was arrested at 8:36 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Lomas Santa Fe, Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of being drunk in public (misdemeanor).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:12 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 25, reported stolen a backpack ($100), two credit cards, an exemplar document ($1), an ID ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 3:18 p.m. on Oct. 14 at 100 N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found five miscellaneous pieces of ammunition, two magazines, one Glock-19 pistol and one Bushmaster AR-19 rifle.

Cody Sands, 30, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. on Oct. 14 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 5:42 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Villa Cardiff Drive, Cardiff by the sea. The male victim, 39, reported stolen three handsaws valued at $1,400, two miscellaneous tools ($700), a Google computer ($200) and an iPad valued at $500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 5:42 a.m. on Oct. 15 at Villa Cardiff Drive, Cardiff by the sea. A male victim, 60, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at $600.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 10:25 a.m. on Oct. 15 at S. Highway 101, Solana Beach. The police officer found a brown Ruger .38 Revolver pistol, miscellaneous firearm parts and ammunition.

John Elson, 72, was arrested at 11:57 p.m. on Oct. 15 at De La Valle, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 9:12 a.m. on Oct. 16 at Rosebay Drive, Encinitas. A female victim, 40, reported stolen a Verve bicycle ($2,200), a RAD 6 Plus bicycle ($2,300), miscellaneous ($20), two pairs of sunglasses ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics at 5:12 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Santa Helena, Solana Beach. The police officer found four unknown powders and one amphetamine.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor battery on a person at 7:12 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 20, reported an apparent minor injury.

David Michel, 22, was arrested at 10:29 p.m. on Oct. 16 at La Orilla, Rancho Santa Fe, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor assault with a potentially lethal weapon. The female victim, 21, reported another major injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 12:53 a.m. on Oct. 17 at S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 46, reported stolen a black convertible small car valued at $2,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8:31 a.m. on Oct. 17 at Honeycomb Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 21, reported stolen a gray backpack ($100), an Apple computer ($3,000), miscellaneous Apple computer equipment ($280).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:59 p.m. on Oct. 17 at Santa Rufina Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 33, reported stolen miscellaneous automobile parts valued at ($2,000).