Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for July 1 through July 10 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:50 p.m. on July 1 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 28, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $5,000.

Tyler Hansen, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 12:41 a.m. on July 4 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Tyler Behr, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 7:30 p.m. on July 4 at Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar.

Robert Villamil, 48, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 3:35 p.m. on July 4 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Osvaldo Cruz, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 1 a.m. on July 4 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Christian Chamagua, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 9:37 a.m. on July 5 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach.

Phillip Underwood, 61, was arrested at 10:53 p.m. on July 5 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony on other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 3:26 p.m. on July 5 at Blue Heron Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 72, reported stolen cash ($45,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 1:40 p.m. on July 5 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 76, reported a damaged automobile ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor shoplifting at 12:19 p.m. on July 5 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous Jetty clothing ($34), miscellaneous Catalina Natural One clothing ($52) and a Sayulita One bag ($74).

Alan Eddy, 44, was arrested at 1:25 p.m. on July 6 at Shadowridge Drive, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor on other agency’s bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 10:24 p.m. on July 6 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 32, the male victim, 41, reported stolen Amazon computer equipment ($40), a passport ($110), a Samsonite bag ($120), and cosmetics ($200).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:20 a.m. on July 6 at Ursina Place, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported stolen a backpack ($40), miscellaneous items ($75), an LG ($700), an iPhone ($900), and a Dell computer ($1,300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 2:36 p.m. on July 6 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported damaged miscellaneous items ($600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 4:10 p.m. on July 6 at Valley Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 18, reported damaged an iPhone ($6,000). Ambrosio Olivarez was arrested at 4:37 p.m. on July 6 at Valley Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony vandalism and an assault with a deadly weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 11:24 a.m. on July 6 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas. The male victim, 53, reported stolen drugs ($3) and cash ($130).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 10:31 a.m. on July 6 at Hawk View Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 51, reported stolen a two-door sedan valued at $1,200.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 10:11 a.m. on July 6 at 12th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 18, and the female victim, 44, reported stolen a credit card and an automobile ($15,000).

Joseph Toscano, 21, was cited and released for misdemeanor reckless driving on a highway at 7:27 a.m. on July 6 at Foothill Drive, Vista.

Christian Chamagua, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 11:45 a.m. on July 6 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Theodore Plutzer, 59, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 2:08 p.m. on July 6 at El Camino Real, Oceanside.

Lordelemuel Llao, 38, was cited and released for misdemeanor unlawful display of registration: intent non-compliance at 11:49 p.m. on July 6 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Christopher Reynolds, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 2:41 p.m. on July 6 at El Camino Real, Oceanside.

Robert Sherrard, 55, was arrested at 11:25 a.m. on July 7 at South Coast Highway, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor on other agency’s warrant.

Francisco Cruz, 25, was arrested at 2:42 p.m. on July 7 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony on other agency’s warrant.

Gregory Mergelian, 39, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of fireworks without a permit at 4:29 a.m. on July 7 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:31 p.m. on July 7 at 3rd St., Encinitas. The male victim, 29, reported stolen miscellaneous Wegner furniture ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 12:20 p.m. on July 7 at Ocean St., Solana Beach. The female victim, 32, reported stolen cosmetics ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:45 a.m. on July 7 at Monterey Vista Way, Encinitas. The female victim, 66, reported stolen a bicycle valued at $400.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:11 a.m. on July 7 at La Veta Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 37, reported stolen a bicycle valued at $400.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found properties at 10:49 a.m. on July 7 at Mistletoe Lane, Carlsbad. The officer reported finding two pistols and ammunition.

Sabrina Thomas, 29, was arrested at 2:45 p.m. on July 8 at South Tremont St., Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a probation violation: rearrest.

Destin Laubbacher, 25, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. on July 8 at H St., Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

America Blanco, 23, was arrested at 8:58 a.m. on July 8 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor under the influence of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 8:52 a.m. on July 8 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 68, reported stolen athletic equipment valued at $3,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 12:28 p.m. on July 8 at South Coast Highway, Encinitas. The male victim, 50, and the female victim, 21, reported damaged car windows ($1), Hydroflask miscellaneous items ($50), one pair of UNK sunglasses ($150), two pairs of Columbia sunglasses ($300), and a four-door sedan ($15,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 1:50 p.m. on July 8 at West B St., Moonlight Beach, Encinitas. The male victim, 46, reported damaged a Red Runner Plus bicycle valued at $2,385.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 10:02 p.m. on July 8 at Meadow Vista Way, Encinitas. The female victim, 58, reported stolen two credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 2:23 p.m. on July 8 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported miscellaneous furniture ($30), a purse ($35), a camera ($99), kitchen appliances ($179), miscellaneous items ($228), electronic components ($299), stolen liquors ($394), and miscellaneous clothing ($774).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 9:50 a.m. on July 9 at Teaberry St., Encinitas. The victim, an institution, reported damage to a GMC car window ($500).

Katherine Pobuda, 30, was arrested at 1:47 p.m. on July 9 at Village Park Way, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor elderly abuse.

Blake Capozza, 24, was cited and released for misdemeanor of being drunk in public at 1:52 a.m. on July 10 at South Coast Highway, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 10:39 p.m. on July 10 at Birmingham Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 43, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($3,750).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 7:21 p.m. on July 10 at Camino Del Mar, Brigantine, Del Mar. The female victim, 51, reported stolen two credit cards, a bag, cash ($60), a wallet ($150), a Coach watch ($250), a Coach purse ($300), and a Mercedes key ($465).

Read more local crime news here. Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts.