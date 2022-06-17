Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for June 6 through June 13 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Buckland Foreman, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:34 p.m. on June 6 at West D St., Encinitas.

Richard Macias, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 7:59 p.m. on June 6 at Torrey Pines Scenic Drive, La Jolla.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 5:50 a.m. on June 6 at Montgomery Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 51, reported stolen a utility vehicle valued at $50,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 12:15 p.m. on June 6 at Orphan Alley, Del Mar. The male victim, 62, reported stolen an EZCART station wagon ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:34 p.m. on June 6 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous goods ($1,074).

Juan Perez, 53, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. on June 6 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Donita Crees, 50, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 9:04 a.m. on June 6 at Encinitas, Encinitas.

Marcus Anderson, 35, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances and possession of substance prescription at 8:48 a.m. on June 7 at Clark Ave., Encinitas.

Jmar Tarafa, 31, was arrested at 9:33 p.m. on June 7 at D St., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony burglary (residential).

James Norris, 69, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 12:10 p.m. on June 7 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:02 a.m. on June 7 at Santa Hidalga, Solana Beach. The female victim, 47, reported stolen miscellaneous Lulu Lemon clothing ($25) and a pair of sunglasses ($70).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 5:23 p.m. on June 8 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 19, reported stolen two credit cards and cash ($50).

Bobby Guzman, 35, was arrested at 4:45 p.m. on June 8 at North EL Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony robbery. The female victim, 25, reported stolen liquor ($9), Reebok clothing ($13), Hanes underwear ($21), USPA clothing ($22), shoes ($26) and pants ($26).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:04 p.m. on June 8 at Oxford Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 53, reported stolen electronic components ($91).

Belmin Serdarevic, 28, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 1:15 a.m. on June 9 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas.

Roland Hapgood, 24, was arrested at 1:22 p.m. on June 9 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 9:30 a.m. on June 9 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 48, reported stolen a wallet ($40), an ID card ($25) and three credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 3:30 p.m. on June 9 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 40, reported stolen miscellaneous papers.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 9:48 a.m. on June 9 at Mangano Circle, Encinitas. The male victim, 39, reported stolen a wallet, a phone and cash ($23).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 10:56 p.m. on June 9 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 29, reported stolen an iPhone 10 ($1,000).

Ganes Hamlin, 22, was arrested at 5:26 p.m. on June 9 at 5:26 p.m., and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony robbery. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($3).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 10:30 a.m. on June 10 at East D St., Encinitas. The male victim, 39, reported damaged a four-door sedan ($25,000).

Vincent Rimando, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 7 p.m. on June 10 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 8:58 p.m. on June 10 at Del Mar Heights Road, Del Mar. The female victim, 53, reported a damaged Townie Beach Cruiser bicycle valued at $250.

Richard Watkins, 64, was cited and released for a misdemeanor other agency’s bench warrant at 1:10 p.m. on June 10 at Santa Fe Drive, Cardiff by the Sea.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 2:05 p.m. on June 10 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 30, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($3,600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:53 p.m. on June 10 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas. The victim reported stolen cash ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:56 a.m. on June 10 at Manchester Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen automotive parts ($6,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:01 a.m. on June 11 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported stolen a license plate ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 12:01 p.m. on June 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim reported damaged windows ($650), miscellaneous furniture ($1,200) and other commercial structure ($3,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:39 a.m. on June 11 at Cathy Lane, Encinitas. The male victim, 50, reported stolen cash ($674).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 9:59 a.m. on June 11 at Rancho Viejo Drive, Del Mar. The male victim, 73, reported stolen necklaces ($16,500), rings ($16,500), bracelets ($5,000), cash ($1,500), earrings ($1,200), and a safe ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery at 12:30 a.m. on June 12 at South Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The five victims reported stolen miscellaneous jewelry ($1,130) and cash ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:49 p.m. on June 12 at Santa Florencia, Solana Beach. The male victim, 28, reported stolen a Razor Blade computer ($5,000), an Asus computer ($3,000), miscellaneous items ($300), two pairs of sunglasses ($1500), and two pairs of sunglasses ($1500).

Scott Sherman, 28, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, and possession of controlled substance prescription at 8:50 p.m. on June 13 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts.