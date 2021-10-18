Weekly Crime Reports – Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station’s incident reports from Oct. 4 to Oct. 14. All arrestees within these reports are presumed innocent.

Phillip Hoffman, 72, was arrested at 10:27 a.m. Oct. 4 at Saxony Place, Encinitas, on suspicion of misdemeanor trespassing.

Michael Estep, 59, was arrested at 12:31 p.m. Oct. 4 at Camp Pendleton, Fallbrook, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony warrant.

Daryl Alvarez, 39, was arrested at 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor resist peace officers/emergency medical technicians and a theft recovery vehicle. None of the six victims reported injuries.

Jennie Rosales, 45, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 11:20 a.m. Oct. 4 at El Camino Real, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud, identity crime at 7:48 p.m. Oct. 5 at El Tordo, Rancho Santa. The female victim, 25, reported stolen personal identifying information valued at $650.

Meghan Phalen, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at 8:15 p.m. Oct. 5 at Diana St., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, vehicle at 9:06 a.m. Oct. 5 at Blossom Field Way, Encinitas. A male victim, 76, reported stolen miscellaneous valued at $2,800.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, shoplift at 9:12 p.m. Oct. 5 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The store reported stolen liquor ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, larceny at 4:04 p.m. Oct. 6 at Countryhaven Road, Encinitas. A male victim, 70, reported stolen a black bag ($20), miscellaneous clothing ($50) and four prescription drugs.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplift, at 1:42 p.m. Oct. 6 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The store reported stolen two black JBL Xtreme 3 speakers ($379) and miscellaneous items ($10).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 3:07 p.m. Oct. 6 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found several weapons, including three pistols (Hopkins & Allen Arms Range, High Standard 103 Sport King and RG 14) valued at $50 each, a black Remington 550-1 rifle ($50), a Harrington & Richardson Topper 88 shotgun ($50) and a Daisy air gun ($20).

Francis Dufour, 63, was arrested at 9:44 p.m. Oct. 6 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of being drunk in public and a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Robert Villamil, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 2:03 p.m. Oct. 6 at N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas.

Timothy Mccauley, 21, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 2:35 p.m. Oct. 6 at N. Vulcan Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony false personation at 11:22 a.m. Oct. 6 at Candy Lane, Encinitas. A female victim, 65, reported stolen cash ($3,999) and six credit cards.

Sean Andrew, 49, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 9:59 a.m. Oct. 6 at Coast Highway, Oceanside.

Charlene Roberts, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of commercial sale composite materials at 1:00 p.m. Oct. 6 at Olive Ave., Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 7:05 a.m. Oct. 6 at Neptune Ave., Encinitas. A female victim, 51, reported a missing hat and was found later.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor shoplift at 7:50 p.m. Oct. 7 at La Costa Ave, Encinitas. A store reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $400.

Jeffrey Garcia, 18, was arrested at 11:12 p.m. Oct. 7 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of being drunk in public (misdemeanor).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony forgery at 3:58 p.m. Oct. 7 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. A female victim, 82, reported received a completed check with intent to defraud.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 6:05 p.m. Oct. 7 at Highland Drive, Rancho Santa Fe. A female victim, 43, reported no battery.

Dylan Collins, 25, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 3:06 p.m. Oct. 7 at Garrison St., Oceanside.

Tomas Martinez, 53, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 1:30 a.m. Oct. 7 at Fraxinella St., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 1:48 p.m. Oct. 7 at Ocean Front, Del Mar. Two male victims, 27 and 26, reported stolen a black iPhone 11 ($800), black iPhone 10 ($400), cash ($80), ID card ($25), black wallet ($20) and four credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8 p.m. Oct. 8 at La Mesa Ave., Encinitas. A female victim, 65, reported stolen an ID card ($1), miscellaneous household goods ($70), an Apple laptop ($100), miscellaneous tools ($100), a flashlight ($100), a speaker ($100), keys ($100), automotive supplies ($105), miscellaneous Shark household goods ($400), a power tool ($600) and a Google laptop valued at ($799).

Cesar Romero, 32, was arrested at 1:23 p.m. Oct. 8 at Blk Plaza Drive, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:44 a.m. Oct. 8 at Athena St., Encinitas. The police officer found several weapons, including an unidentified pistol, two silver Jennings J-22 pistols, two shotguns (Winchester 12 and Stevens 77 with magazine) and three air guns (Benjamin Franklin 132, Crossman 2100 Classic, Crossman Arms V350 and Ben Franklin 342).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for tampering with a motor vehicle at 4:25 a.m. Oct. 8 at Newcastle Ave., Cardiff by the sea. A female victim, 47, reported a damaged white sedan ($1).

Sergio Flores, 23, Magda Rios, 29 and Marcos Cuevas, 31, were arrested at 11:20 p.m. Oct. 8 at N. El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony grand theft (shoplifting), a conspiracy of committing the crime and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance (Flores), false identification to Sheriff’s deputies (Cuevas) and a misdemeanor warrant (Rios). The store reported 124 pieces of stolen clothing valued at $3,307.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 12:12 p.m. Oct. 8 at Ocean Crest Road, Cardiff by the sea. A male victim, 48, reported stolen vehicle parts valued at $2,800.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:39 p.m. Oct. 8 at S. Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. A female victim, 56, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing valued at $50,331.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 9:27 a.m. Oct. 8 at Sea Turf Cir, Solana Beach. A female victim, 47, reported stolen miscellaneous household goods valued at $1,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 1:56 p.m. Oct. 8 at 3rd St., Encinitas. A male victim, 61, reported one defrauded personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 4:10 p.m. Oct. 8 at Pacific Ave., Solana Beach. A female victim, 67, reported a stolen silver/aluminum sedan valued at $20,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 1:33 a.m. Oct. 9 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. A female victim, 21, reported an apparently minor injury and a male victim, 29, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 10:44 a.m. Oct. 9 at Hymettus Ave., Encinitas. A male victim, 63, reported stolen miscellaneous valued at $2,900.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft at 12:56 p.m. Oct. 9 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. A female victim, 67, reported a stolen ID card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a simple battery at 12:54 p.m. Oct. 9 at K St., Encinitas. A male victim, 55, reported no battery.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony battery at 2 a.m. Oct. 9 at Diana St., Encinitas. The three male victims reported an apparently minor injury (26), a severe laceration (40) and a possible internal injury (43).

Samuel Ruvalcaba, 23, was arrested at 8:59 a.m. Oct. 9 at La Costa Ave., Carlsbad, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony grand theft at 1:41 p.m. Oct. 9 at Arcadia Road., Encinitas. A male victim, 45, reported stolen automotive parts valued at $3,600.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism, a vehicle at 3:48 p.m. Oct. 9 at W. Glaucus St., Encinitas. A company reported a damaged blue utility vehicle ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 4:31 a.m. Oct. 10 at Park Crest Drive, Cardiff by the sea. A male victim, 59, reported an automotive burglary.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft, a vehicle, at 3:21 p.m. Oct. 10 at Second St., Encinitas. A female victim, 68, reported stolen cash ($200) and a vandalized small, tan car valued at $1,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 3:39 p.m. Oct. 10 at Santa Fe Drive., Encinitas. A female victim, 44, reported stolen a tan purse ($30), green wallet ($40), black Apple iPhone valued at $300, ID card ($32), and miscellaneous credit cards.

Terrance Mckeon, 61, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. Oct. 10 at S. Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of being drunk in public (misdemeanor).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism, a vehicle at 6:44 p.m. Oct. 10 at E. D St., Encinitas. A male victim, 26, reported a destroyed car window valued at $2,000.

Jose Soto, 38, was arrested at 9 p.m. Oct. 10 at Via De La Valle, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony warrant.

Fulgencio Costumbre-Lopez, 44, was arrested at 2:41 a.m. Oct. 11 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:32 p.m. Oct. 11 at Santa Fe Drive., Encinitas. A female victim, 53, reported stolen miscellaneous vehicle parts valued at $3,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a missing person at 10:58 p.m. Oct. 11 at Woodlake Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. A female victim, 21, reported a missing adult.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony stolen vehicle at 7:13 p.m. Oct. 14 at S. Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the sea. A female victim, 29, reported stolen a white sports station wagon ($3,000), miscellaneous ($1,000), black Apple iPhone 8 ($150), keys ($5) and ID card ($27).