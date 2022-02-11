Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Jan. 31 through Feb. 9 in Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Timothy Ryan, 56, was arrested at 9:35 p.m. on Jan. 31 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Kristi Wrightson, 51, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Newcastle Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Harbinder Chahal, 29, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. on Jan. 31 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled paraphernalia, a misdemeanor under the influence of a controlled substance, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and felony other agency’s vehicle theft. The male victim, 40, reported stolen an automobile ($12,000), that was recovered later.

Chazz Warino, 34, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of an open container of alcohol in public at 10:25 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Andrew Prange, 44, was arrested at 11:12 a.m. on Jan. 31 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony bench warrant and a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Jacob Mayfield, 29, was arrested at 5:10 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Eric Nelson, 36, was arrested at 6:26 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public and misdemeanor petty theft. The victim, a store, reported stolen six liquors ($103) and miscellaneous food items ($3).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 3:35 p.m. on Jan. 31 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:51 p.m. on Jan. 31 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 61, reported stolen cash ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 3:34 p.m. on Jan. 31 at El Fuego, Rancho Santa Fe. The police officer found miscellaneous items ($400).

Shaina Russell, 34, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Paza Drive, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony bench warrant.

Bryan Dunlap, 37, and Alexis Cervantes, 24, were arrested at 7:54 a.m. on Feb. 1 at South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea. Dunlap was booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor possession of narcotic-controlled substances, a misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, a felony committed a crime and a felony grand theft. Cervantes was booked on felony receiving known stolen property. The male victim, 52, reported stolen a Murf bicycle ($2,500).

Gustavo Prado, 48, was cited and released for a misdemeanor active warrant at 1:42 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Union Plaza Court, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:23 a.m. on Feb. 1 at Dublin Drive., Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 65, reported stolen a white Spark 900 bicycle valued at $8,041.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 10:45 a.m. on Feb. 1 at Melrose Ave., Encinitas. The police officer found two bicycles and a bag.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 4:16 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Meadows Way, Solana Beach. The male victim, 43, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing ($850).

Gregory Martinez, 33, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance at 10:34 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Francis Dufour, 63, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. on Feb. 1 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 3:04 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Jeffrey Road, Solana Beach. The male victim, 68, reported stolen cash valued at $553,233.

Michael Smith, 70, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 1 at Cancha De Golf, Rancho Santa Fe, and booked at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor violation of domestic relations of a court order and a felony other agency’s warrant. The female victim, 88, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor grand theft shoplifting at 4:46 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous consumable good goods valued at $3,975.

Joseph Kramer, 43, was arrested at 10:56 a.m. on Feb. 2 at North River Road, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony bench warrant and a misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 4:16 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Cottage Way., Encinitas. The female victim, 50, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 5:47 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Quail Gardens Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 40, reported stolen two bicycles ($2,149).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 5:02 p.m. on Feb. 2 at Coast Blvd., Del Mar. The male victim, 25, reported damaged a car window ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 8:35 a.m. on Feb. 2 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cigarettes ($3,000), miscellaneous items ($1,500), and cash ($600).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 10:09 a.m. on Feb. 2 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen liquor ($1,547).

Kevin Green, 41, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 3:50 p.m. on Feb. 2 at East D St., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 8:23 p.m. on Feb. 2 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The female victim, 41, reported damaged a car window ($500). 115

Robert Butt, 56, was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing at 8:08 a.m. on Feb. 2 at Eolus Ave., Encinitas.

Kristina Saulpaw, 34, was arrested at 5:01 p.m. on Feb. 2 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, on suspicion of misdemeanor petty theft and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous electronic components ($10), jewelry ($12), items ($20), tools ($26), two pairs of shoes ($72), a purse ($79), and clothing ($152).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 8:12 a.m. on Feb. 2 at North Lane, Del Mar. The male victim, 40, reported stolen a white three-door truck valued at $15,000.

Matthew Perkins, 39, was arrested at 2:43 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Swallowtail, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court: violate a protective order.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 11:36 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 57, reported stolen cash ($5,000).

Joshua Bauer, 39, and Jonathan Pauia, 30, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 3:29 a.m. on Feb. 3 at La Coast Ave., Carlsbad.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 7:32 a.m. on Feb. 3 at La Amapola, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 74, reported stolen a utility vehicle valued at $8,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft, a vehicle at 8:01 a.m. on Feb. 3 at South Helix Av., Solana Beach. The female victim, 40, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($60), a Mophie electronic component ($175), an Apple electronic component ($245), two bags ($275), automobile parts ($300), a MacBook ($1,339), and miscellaneous clothing ($2,079).

Adam Matwyuk, 45, and Kristina Saulpaw, 34, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia at 1:15 a.m. on Feb. 3 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Miguel Morales, 22, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Molena, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 12:06 p.m. on Feb. 4 at San Dieguito Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 52, reported stolen two license plates ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 1:27 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Lynwood Drive, Encinitas. Two female victims, 57 and 24, reported stolen a credit card.

Alexander Vitalie, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor trespassing at 11:50 p.m. on Feb. 4 at Santa Fe Drive, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 4:52 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Mangano Circle, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported stolen electronic components ($500), jewelries ($1,500), athletic equipment ($1,500), miscellaneous tools ($1,900), miscellaneous items ($2,650) and two bicycles valued at $5,000.

Franz Road Schaumburg, 19, was cited and released for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 5 at San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($24).

Sid Forougi, 63, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at 2:15 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Hawk View Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 61, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 9:37 a.m. on Feb. 5 at Cerro St., Encinitas. The female victim, 54, reported stolen food items ($20), miscellaneous items ($250), keys ($500), a pair of eyeglasses ($1,200), and cash ($1,700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Raintree Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 47, reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($80).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:04 p.m. on Feb. 5 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 31, reported stolen a duffle bag ($50), cosmetics ($300), and miscellaneous clothing ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor battery at 1:29 a.m. on Feb. 5 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 41, reported an apparent minor injury.

Monique Friedman, 55, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 5 at Calle Tramonte, Rancho Santa Fe, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor abusing or neglecting an elder.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 8:01 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen an item ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 8:22 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Coast Blvd., Del Mar. The female victim, 30, reported stolen a MacBook Pro ($1,200), an iPhone 8 ($100), and a bag ($70).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:44 a.m. on Feb. 6 at Sandy Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 65, reported stolen miscellaneous tools ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 1:08 p.m. on Feb. 6 at 13th St., Del Mar. The male victim, 51, and the female victim, 20, reported stolen a pink Lululemon backpack ($80). 8

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 5:03 p.m. on Feb. 6 at North Highway 101, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen a Townie Go 7D bicycle valued at $1,800.

Jeffrey Garcia, 18, was arrested at 12:02 a.m. on Feb. 7 at South Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony battery at 11:48 a.m. on Feb. 7 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 37, reported possible internal injury.

Kevin Green, 41, was arrested at 7:03 p.m. on Feb. 7 at West D St., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Paul Kingman, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:47 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information.