Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Jan. 24 through Jan. 31. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Angela Ortega, 46, was arrested at 8:30 p.m. on Jan. 24 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Jose Bautista, 25, was arrested at 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 25 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 9:43 a.m. on Jan. 26 at Evergreen Drive., Encinitas. The male victim, 26, reported stolen miscellaneous papers, two credit cards, a black wallet ($25), an ID card ($32), and a pair of sunglasses ($160).

Danette Ramirez, 52, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 1:56 p.m. on Jan. 27 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 11:18 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Evergreen Drive., Encinitas. The female victim, 41, reported stolen a gold bag ($20) and cosmetic items ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a found property at 2:14 p.m. on Jan. 27 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The police officer found miscellaneous prescription and non-prescription drugs.

Kenneth Weber, 51, was arrested at 2:24 p.m. on Jan. 27 at De La Valle, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor obstructing use of any wireless communication device and a felony spousal abuse with a minor injury.

Travis Wellcome, 35, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of narcotic controlled substances, and embezzlement at 3:23 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Village Park Way, Encinitas. The two male victims, 35 and 28, reported stolen a check-cashing card.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 4:55 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Sheffield Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 62, reported stolen cash ($35).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 7:28 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Sheffield Ave., Cardiff by the sea. The female victim, 58, reported stolen a dark blue automobile ($6,000), keys ($300), and cash ($15).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 5:27 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Stratford Court, Del Mar. The male victim, 32, reported stolen a gray four-door automobile valued at $5,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor fraud at 5:11 p.m. on Jan. 27 at East Cliff St., Solana Beach. The female victim, 67, reported stolen cash ($210).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 30, reported stolen a red Ram ProMaster big van ($30,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 1:16 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The female victim, 24, reported stolen a green automobile ($2,400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 12:06 p.m. on Jan. 27 at Santa Fe Drive., Encinitas. The female victim, 57, reported stolen cash ($55,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 11:29 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Hillcrest Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 27, reported stolen a small tan car valued at $2,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 11:02 a.m. on Jan. 27 at Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach. The female victim, 22, reported stolen cash ($2,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 1:34 p.m. on Jan. 27 at South Highway 101, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen two miscellaneous consumable goods ($50).

Daniel Ruse, 34, was cited and released for a misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 11:43 p.m. on Jan. 27 at La Costa Ave., Carlsbad.

Shelly Bates, 37, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of narcotic controlled substances at 1:26 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony get credit from other’s ID at 2:29 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Orpheus Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 66, reported stolen cash ($1,850).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 5:18 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 25, reported stolen a black Chromebook ($200), and a yellow musical instrument ($1,200).

Lavander Ginsberg, 49, was cited and released for a misdemeanor battery on a person at 11:32 p.m. on Jan. 28 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 38, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:22 a.m. on Jan. 29 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 44, reported stolen a black Lenovo Unk laptop ($2,600), a pair of black Unk eyeglasses ($700), a black Luluemon duffle bag ($300), a red Luluemon cloth ($180), and a pair of gray Nike shoes ($180).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 12:53 p.m. on Jan. 29 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 33, reported stolen a black iPhone ($200).

Francisco Mendoza, 56, was arrested at 4:21 p.m. on Jan. 30 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony fraud at 12:43 p.m. on Jan. 30 at Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach. The female victim, 22, reported stolen cash ($6,700).

Hector Quintero, 34, was arrested at 8:31 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony battery: assault with a potentially lethal weapon.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 3:37 a.m. on Jan. 30 at Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The female victim, 67, reported stolen two pairs of sunglasses ($500) and keys ($28).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 2:07 a.m. on Jan. 30 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported damaged windows ($500).

Kristin Wrightson, 51, was arrested at 9:47 p.m. on Jan. 31 at Aberdeen Drive., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Harbinder Chahal, 29, was arrested at 2:26 a.m. on Jan. 31 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, misdemeanor under the influence of controlled substances, felony possession stolen vehicle, and felony other agency vehicle theft. The male victim, 40, reported stolen a black sedan automobile valued at $12,000, that was recovered.

