Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, and Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Dec. 20 through Dec. 26. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:12 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Plato Place, Encinitas. The male victim, 63, reported stolen a Samsung ($299), keys ($50), an ID card ($30), a wallet ($30), cash ($20), and two credit cards.

Lannen Bowers, 60, was arrested at 11:46 a.m. on Dec. 20 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor throwing a substance at a vehicle on the highway and felony vandalism. The two male victims, 56 and 59, reported damaged a silver three-door automobile valued at $20,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 1:55 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Winsome Place, Encinitas. The male victim, 73, reported stolen a gold four-door automobile valued at $10,000 and miscellaneous items valued at $2,400.

Allan Gillessen, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:41 p.m. on Dec. 20 at Aliso Creek Northbound Rest Stop, Oceanside.

Erik Tessman, 30, was arrested at 11 a.m. on Dec. 20 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:40 a.m. on Dec. 21 at Nardo Road, Encinitas. The male victim, 37, reported stolen cash valued at $2,000.

Ryan Ballew, 29, was arrested at 10:56 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Linda Drive, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony vehicle theft, evading peace police officers with wanton disregard for safety, and felony other agency’s warrant, and misdemeanor possession of controlled substances. The male victim, 48, reported stolen a white three-door truck valued at $65,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony petty theft at 12:53 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 45, reported stolen a wallet ($20), an ID card ($1), an ATM card, and three credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism, a camera at 9:27 a.m. on Dec. 21 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 50, reported damaged a Ring camera ($40).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:42 a.m. on Dec. 21 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 53, reported stolen miscellaneous tools valued at $5,976.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 9:16 a.m. on Dec. 22 at North Acacia Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 43, reported stolen a blue bicycle ($700) and a lock ($25).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 1:08 a.m. on Dec. 22 at Eugenie Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 70, reported stolen brown miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle theft at 10:56 a.m. on Dec. 22 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 41, reported stolen a red utility vehicle valued at $25,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 24 at North Vulcan Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 33, reported a stolen black trailer valued at $4,500.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 2:19 p.m. on Dec. 24 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 42, reported stolen a wallet ($50), miscellaneous papers ($10), an ID card ($1), and a credit card.

Daniel Arrazola, 25, was arrested at 2:14 p.m. on Dec. 25 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony bench warrant and possession of leaded cane.

Bernardo Lucas-Hernandez, 41, was arrested at 3:48 p.m. on Dec. 25 at Overland Road, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle theft at 9:49 p.m. on Dec. 25 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported a white pickup truck valued at $27,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 9:36 a.m. on Dec. 26 at Marisa Court, Encinitas. The male victim, 56, reported stolen miscellaneous red TaylorMade golf clubs, balls, and other items valued at $2,050 and damaged miscellaneous items valued at $500.

Jacob Kimball, 23, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. on Dec. 26 at Birmingham Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 10:08 p.m. on Dec. 26 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen five bailey’s Irish Cream valued at $119.

