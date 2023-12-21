Water districts offer discounted rain barrels this winter

ENCINITAS — To encourage water conservation, the Olivenhain Municipal Water District, San Dieguito Water District and Santa Fe Irrigation District have partnered to offer discounted rain barrels to area residents.

Fifty-gallon barrels are on sale for $97, with a final cost of $62 after a $35 rebate from water wholesaler Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Rain barrels ordered from Jan. 1 to Feb. 29 will be available for pick up at the Solana Center for Environmental Innovation located at 137 North El Camino Real in Encinitas.

Collecting rainwater for future use not only can save drinking water, but also reduces irrigation runoff that can carry pollutants into local waterways and beaches.

Although San Diego County’s average rainfall is roughly 10 inches annually, the development of El Niño conditions may bring more rain this winter season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a 95% chance of El Niño conditions through February, however, the severity of the event is still unknown.Even light rain events can provide a sufficient amount of water for later use. For example, a roof with a 2,000-square foot surface area can capture 300 gallons from only a quarter inch of rain.

Visit www.olivenhain.com/events to order rain barrels, and www.socalwatersmart.com to apply for the rebate on rain barrels or other water-saving devices.

The Olivenhain Municipal Water District is a public agency providing water, wastewater services, recycled water, hydroelectricity and operation of Elfin Forest Recreational Reserve. Organized in 1959, OMWD currently serves approximately 87,000 customers over 48 square miles in northern San Diego County.

Formed in 1922, San Dieguito Water District is a public agency that provides potable and recycled water to over 5,600 acres and approximately 39,000 customers within the communities of Leucadia, Old Encinitas, Cardiff and portions of New Encinitas.

Established in 1923, Santa Fe Irrigation District is a special district that provides potable and recycled water service to the city of Solana Beach, and portions of the communities of Rancho Santa Fe and Fairbanks Ranch.