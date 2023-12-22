NCTD Board appoints Shawn Donaghy as next CEO

REGION — The North County Transit District Board of Directors today unanimously approved Shawn M. Donaghy as the agency’s new CEO.

Donaghy will take over for interim Executive Director Paul Ballard – who was brought on after the retirement of long-time Executive Director Matthew O. Tucker.

“Mr. Donaghy has the experience and leadership qualities necessary to manage a unique transit agency such as NCTD that includes bus, hybrid rail and heavy rail,” NCTD Board Chair Jewel Edson said in a statement. “We find ourselves at a critical juncture at NCTD as we continue to convert our fleets

to zero emissions, pursue redevelopment projects, and ensure a state-of-good-repair for our assets and infrastructure.”

According to the transit agency, Donaghy’s appointment follows a four-month, nationwide search by the board of directors. Most recently, Donaghy was the CEO of C-TRAN in Vancouver, Washington.

“I am honored to have the support of the NCTD Board and for this unique opportunity,” he said. “With the help of NCTD’s amazing team, I am excited to accomplish the goals set before us that will support the communities of North County.

“Transportation options built on equitable outcomes, partnerships that improve quality of life and continued focus on economic development will be the key to those shared successes,” Donaghy said.

Before C-TRAN, he also served as chief operating officer and vice president for Trinity Metro in Texas and chief operations officer for Southwest Ohio Regional Transportation Authority in Ohio.

He will assume the role of NCTD CEO on March 1, 2024.