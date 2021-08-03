Vista woman identified as Holiday Park shooting victim

CARLSBAD — A 28-year-old woman was killed and a 27-year-old man was injured after a late-night shooting on July 31 at Holiday Park in Carlsbad.

Law enforcement identified the deceased victim as Sarah Reese Martinez, of Vista, but declined to release the man’s name due to the “sensitivity” of the case.

At least three shots rang out after 11 p.m. at the park on Eureka Place according to one source, but Carlsbad Police Department Lt. Christie Calderwood said the number of shots is still under investigation.

Calderwood said both victims were standing outside a vehicle when shots rang out. Carlsbad Police is still investigating whether there are one or more suspects.

Nearby residents are encouraged to share any surveillance recordings in an effort to help identify any potential suspects. Calderwood said no motive has been established for the shootings, although detectives are “working around the clock and following every lead.”

Carlsbad paramedics arrived on the scene and rushed the victims to a hospital, but the woman was pronounced dead, while the man is still recovering, Calderwood said.

“There is a lot of stuff going into this one,” she said about the investigation. “We’re really trying to protect the integrity of this one.”

Anyone with information was asked to call Detective Ronald Dement at 760-931-2146 or Sgt. Ryan Opeka at 760-931-2139. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to San Diego County Crime Stoppers.