Vista resolutions support local housing control, Make Polluters Pay

VISTA — The Vista City Council unanimously adopted a resolution calling for increased local control over housing regulations, following the state’s recent passage of a transit-oriented development bill that could allow denser development near local transit.

Mayor John Franklin brought forward the resolution, titled “Supporting Actions to Further Strengthen Local Democracy, Authority and Control as Related to Local Zoning and Housing Issues,” on Oct. 14 in response to increasing state legislation overriding cities’ control of housing density and zoning.

Franklin said Senate Bill 79, signed by the governor earlier this month, further diminishes this local control by allowing multi-family housing up to nine stories near designated transit hubs. Qualifying developments must be approved by cities regardless of local zoning laws.

State legislators say Vista is one of the San Diego County cities that could be impacted by SB 79, along with Oceanside and San Diego.

“I don’t want to live in a high-rise high density place. If that’s the future of our city, I probably don’t want to retire in a place like that, and one of the strongest reasons I brought this forward and why I’m serving on this council is I want to be able to live out all of my days here in Vista, because I love this place,” said Franklin.

Vista city staff will provide more information about the local impacts of SB 79 at a future meeting, Franklin said.

Other council members agreed, saying that while they support increased housing, the state is overreaching with one-size-fits-all solutions.

“SB 79 needs to have some function within cities. I just feel like it’s too broad and paints too broad of a brush, and takes away too much control from local municipalities in trying to design effective building near transit corridors,” Councilmember Dan O’Donnell said.

O’Donnell also noted that unlike some cities, Vista’s government has been supportive of housing development and is considering projects in good faith.

Councilmember Contreras said while she would vote in favor of the resolution, she believed it was too broad and likely would not accomplish anything. She suggested advocating for specific changes, like banning density bonus projects within a quarter mile of high fire hazard zones, echoing concerns shared about the Monte Vista residential project last month.

“If we want the state to listen, we have to be strategic and more specific,” Contreras said.

North County Transit District, which owns the rail tracks running through Vista and larger North County, said they believe SB 79 will apply to their stations for the Sprinter, connecting Vista, San Marcos, Oceanside, and Escondido.

There are three Sprinter stations in Vista at Buena Creek, Civic Center Drive, and the Vista Transit Center.

SB 79 also allows projects on land owned by transit agencies if it is located within a half-mile of a qualifying stop. At least 50% of the total square footage for these projects must be residential, and at least 20% of the total units must be deed-restricted for lower-income households.

“NCTD’s SPRINTER stations are expected to be covered under the law as signed by Governor Newsom. NCTD coordinates with local jurisdictions on redevelopment plans at all stations to gather community input and will continue to engage stakeholders on any future projects,” said NCTD Chief of Staff Mary Dover.

Make Polluters Pay legislation

At the same meeting, the City Council also voted to support proposed legislation known as the Make Polluters Pay Superfund Act, at the urging of local youth activists.

The council heard about the legislation from high school students involved in Youth v. Oil, a California youth initiative fighting to end reliance on fossil fuels. The act comprises two bills, Senate Bill 1243 and Assembly Bill 684, and would require companies responsible for the highest levels of greenhouse gas emissions to pay up for climate initiatives.

The act seeks to make these oil and gas companies cover the costs of impacts costs shouldered by the state from natural disasters driven by the warming climate, such as fires and floods, to offset the burden on taxpayers who suffer from the impacts of climate change.

If passed, the California Environmental Protection Agency would charge fossil fuel companies by assessing their greenhouse gas emissions from the past three decades. The money would be placed into a “superfund” and earmarked for disaster preparedness, natural resource protection, zero-emission fleets, and other climate initiatives.

Sofia Carrasco of Youth v. Oil cited research indicating that just 90 companies are responsible for around two-thirds of historic greenhouse gas emissions.

“If they’re the ones responsible for climate change, why are we the ones suffering the consequences?” asked Carrasco, a student at Canyon Crest Academy.

Make Polluters Pay galvanized support in the wake of the devastating Los Angeles wildfires, which have caused an estimated $25o billion in damages. However, it stalled in the legislature by the summer, facing major opposition from the oil and gas industry.

Sponsors plan to reintroduce the bill again at the start of California’s 2026 legislative session in January.

Students noted that North County has had its own close calls with fires, and said the area could face a disaster like what happened in the Palisades someday.

“Every year, North County San Diego is hit by wildfires, and every year, it gets worse, which is directly attributable to climate change. By holding the oil companies accountable for their actions, we are actively taking steps to ensure our future,” said Aaron Arellano, a junior at Bonsall High School.

In a 4-1 vote with Franklin opposed, the council approved a resolution stating the city’s support for the act. Councilmembers commended the students for speaking up.

“Thank you for showing up strong and taking this seriously, because a lot of adults do not take this seriously, but you understand that it’s your future and your livelihood,” said Councilmember Katie Melendez. “We want to make sure that you have a planet to grow into.”

O’Donnell also supported the resolution, and Jeff Fox said while he would vote in favor to show solidarity with the council, he had concerns about the council’s ability to influence state and federal issues.

Franklin opposed the resolution, echoing arguments from opponents to the act about it ultimately passing on increased energy costs to residents.

“When we lash out like this with a tax that will hurt working families, we have to think about the real world impact on the people that we represent here in Vista,” Franklin said.

In response to these concerns, students said the bills would focus just on the largest polluters — companies whose oil and gas products have resulted in over one billion metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions between 1990 and 2024.