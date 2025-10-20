The Coast News Group
Five-year-old Quinn dances to the live music at the Día de los Muertos celebration in La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Five-year-old Quinn dances to the live music at the Día de los Muertos celebration in La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Arts & EntertainmentCitiesEventsNewsSolana BeachSolana Beach Featured

Solana Beach families honor roots at Día de los Muertos event

by Leo Place0

SOLANA BEACH — Members of the La Colonia neighborhood in Solana Beach got an early start celebrating Día de los Muertos this weekend, with a lively festival on Sunday featuring elaborate altars, food, music, and dancing. 

Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, takes place Nov. 1-2 and is a time to honor and celebrate ancestors and loved ones who have passed on. The traditional holiday has roots as far back as 3,000 years ago in pre-Hispanic Mesoamerica. 

The Oct. 19 celebration at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach saw hundreds of attendees from Solana Beach and beyond, including residents who no longer live there but whose families have a long history in the area.

Detailed altars, or ofrendas, are the highlight of the celebration at La Colonia. The steps on the western edge of the park featured over 40 multi-tiered ofrendas honoring friends and family, along with ofrendas inside the trunks of classic cars by the Viejitos Car Club on the other side of the park.

Lupe Trejo and Yvonne Gonzalez created an ofrenda honoring their ancestors Jesus and Candelaria Gonzelez, who were among one of the first families to settle in La Colonia. The two women grew up in La Colonia and try to visit with their own families whenever they can. 

Yvonne Gonzalez, right, and Lupe Trejo stand at their family’s ofrenda during the Día de Los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Yvonne Gonzalez, right, and Lupe Trejo stand at their family’s ofrenda during the Día de Los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park in Solana Beach on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Members of MiraCosta Ballet Folklórico perform at the Día de Los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Members of MiraCosta Ballet Folklórico perform at the Día de Los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees to the Día de los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday view the display of ofrendas honoring the historic families of La Colonia. Photo by Leo Place
Attendees to the Día de los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday view the display of ofrendas honoring the historic families of La Colonia. Photo by Leo Place
The 2025 Día de Los Muertos Celebration in La Colonia Park on Sunday honored the veterans of La Colonia of decades past. Photo by Leo Place
The 2025 Día de Los Muertos Celebration in La Colonia Park on Sunday honored the veterans of La Colonia of decades past. Photo by Leo Place

“It is always home, because our roots are here on this land,” said Trejo. “We try to come back every year.” 

The family of cousins Erika Rodriguez and Diana Aspeytia also set up an ofrenda, with several photos of their grandparents Raymundo and Justina Huesias, who immigrated to La Colonia from Jalisco, Mexico in the 1960s.

Raymundo and Justina had a family of 12, and Erika and Diana are part of a group of 39 total cousins. 

“We moved out of La Colonia in 2002. It’s different, it’s so different … but it’s nice to come back to see a lot of the families who are still rooted here,” said Aspeytia. 

This year’s event also honored the veterans of La Colonia de Eden Gardens. On the east side of the park, visitors could view a display of posters featuring photos and information about individual veterans. 

Families also enjoyed delicious food and shaved ice, participated in the Catrín and Catrina contest, and watched live music and dancing by MiraCosta Ballet Folklórico.

More photos:

Members of Viejitos Car Club set up ofrendas in their classic cars at the Día de Los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Members of Viejitos Car Club set up ofrendas in their classic cars at the Día de Los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Juliana Meza (left), Aiden Lozano, and Janet Meza show off their looks for the El Catrín and La Catrina contest at the Día de los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Juliana Meza (left), Aiden Lozano, and Janet Meza show off their looks for the El Catrín and La Catrina contest at the Día de los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Quinn and Ella, both age 5, dance to the live music at the Día de los Muertos celebration in La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Quinn and Ella, both age 5, dance to the live music at the Día de los Muertos celebration in La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
The Huesias family’s ofrenda at La Colonia Park honors Raymundo and Justina, who immigrated to La Colonia from Jalisco, Mexico in the 1960s, raising their family of 12. Photo by Leo Place
The Huesias family’s ofrenda at La Colonia Park honors Raymundo and Justina, who immigrated to La Colonia from Jalisco, Mexico in the 1960s, raising their family of 12. Photo by Leo Place
Mia Masaniai, age 11, dons a dress made out of corn husks used for tamales, put together over several hours by her mother, at the Día de Los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Mia Masaniai, age 11, dons a dress made out of corn husks used for tamales, put together over several hours by her mother, at the Día de Los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Marigolds, seen adorning ofrendas at the Día de Los Muertos Celebration in La Colonia Park on Sunday, are a crucial part of the holiday as they are believed to help guide home the spirits of the dead. Photo by Leo Place
Marigolds, seen adorning ofrendas at the Día de Los Muertos Celebration in La Colonia Park on Sunday, are a crucial part of the holiday as they are believed to help guide home the spirits of the dead. Photo by Leo Place
Maev Siddons emulates La Catrina at the Día de los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
Maev Siddons emulates La Catrina at the Día de los Muertos celebration at La Colonia Park on Sunday. Photo by Leo Place
PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Leo Place covers the cities of Del Mar, Solana Beach, San Marcos and Vista, as well as several school districts. They previously worked at the Santa Maria Times and Lynden Tribune, and were a 2021 California fellow at the USC Annenberg Center for Health Journalism. They are originally from the Pacific Northwest.

Leave a Comment