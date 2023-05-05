Vista Irrigation District announces student winners

VISTA — Vista Irrigation District has awarded college scholarships to six high school seniors and selected three fourth grade student winners of two separate district‑sponsored contests.

Naia Riggenbach from Pacific Ridge High School and Riley Robbins from Rancho Buena Vista High School received $2,000 scholarships while Monica Lozada from San Marcos High School and Colin Gastauer, Sarai Rojas and Samantha Harris from Vista High School received $1,500 scholarships through the Vista Irrigation District 2023 scholarship contest.

The purpose of the scholarship contest, which is open to high school seniors living or attending school within the district’s service area, is to increase the knowledge and awareness of water related issues affecting Vista Irrigation District. The district received 12 applications this year.

Belinda Chacon, a fourth grade student from Grapevine Elementary, received first place honors from the district for her entry in the 2023 Water Awareness Poster Contest. She received a $100 award.

Olivia Rye from St. Francis School received a second place award of $50 and Caroline Noesgaard from Casita Center received a third place award of $25 for their entries in the contest.

The poster contest, which targets students in the fourth-grade, is designed to promote understanding of water issues in elementary schools. This year’s theme was “Love Water, Save Water.”

The three winning posters were selected from 189 entries based upon their depiction of the theme, artwork, originality and poster design.

Vista Irrigation District is a public agency governed by an elected five-member board. The district provides water service to roughly 134,000 people in Vista and portions of San Marcos, Escondido, Oceanside and unincorporated areas of the county.