Vista Chamber awards record number of Rising Star scholarships

VISTA — The Vista Chamber of Commerce proudly awarded 30 college scholarships to graduating high school students valuing $25,000 in total at its annual Rising Stars Scholarship Ceremony on May 10.

The students hailing from seven of Vista’s high schools who received scholarships represent the most ever awarded in the Vista Chamber’s Rising Star Program’s 10-year history.

Parents, guests and local and state governmental representatives attended the early morning breakfast along with the students who were honored.

Vista Mayor John Franklin and state Assemblymember Laurie Davies attended the event as well as Sally Meyers, the woman who developed The Rising Star of the Month program in 1992 with the Temecula School District.

The Rising Star program’s mission statement is to recognize students who are “demonstrating character, integrity, love of learning, involvement in school and community activities and/or the ability to overcome challenging life circumstances without compromising their education.”

The core of the program is to recognize students who “make a difference in their home, school, and community with sincerity and passion.”

The Vista Chamber honored a total of 48 high school students during monthly breakfast ceremonies this school year. The scholarship winners are selected by a separate panel of judges who evaluated applications and essays submitted by the monthly Rising Star winners who choose to apply.

This year’s Rising Star Scholarship sponsors include Watkins Wellness, The Nikolas Ljubic

Memorial Scholarship, California State University San Marcos, Dr. Bronner’s Magic Soap, Dr. Matt Doyle, EDCO, Fix Auto Vista, Joe Green and Green Team Realty, Kiwanis Club of Sunrise Vista, OYC Americas, Santa Fe Dental Group, Sizzler, Tideline Partners, Tory R. Walker Engineering, Vista Community Clinic, Vista PEO Chapter and 216 more Vista Chamber Members.

The following students were named Rising Stars of the Year, receiving $1,500 scholarships each:

Akari Atempa – Guajome Park Academy – San Diego State University – Business

Mekhi Harris – Trade Tech High School – Grand Canyon University – Undeclared

Brandon Jaimes – Alta Vista High School – Palomar College – Kinesiology

Belinda Lopez – Vista Visions Academy – Palomar College – Business Administration

Kayleen Speller – Mission Vista High School – University of California, Los Angeles – Engineering

Joaquin Verduzco – Rancho Buena Vista High School – Palomar College – Pre-Law

Malena Zendejas – Vista High School – University of California, Los Angeles – Pre-Med

The following students who received the Nicolas Ljubic Scholarship earned $1,000 each:

Adam Draves – Vista High School – University of California, Los Angeles – Biochemistry

Maleia Pato – Vista High School – Pt. Loma Nazarene College – Child Psychology

Racer Simmonds – Vista High School – Mira Costa College – Horticulture

Ruby Villanueva from Mission Vista High School received the PEO Distinguished Female Student award, earning a $1,000 scholarship to study engineering at San Diego State University.

The following Award of Merit winners received a $500 scholarship to be used at their respective higher education institutions:

Cailey Fernandez – Alta Vista High School – Palomar Institute of Cosmetology

Emanuel Yanez – Guajome Park Academy – California State University San Marcos

Jazmine Hernandez – Guajome Park Academy – University of California, Berkeley

Valerie Perez Martinez – Guajome Park Academy – University of California, Los Angeles

Salvatore Palizzolo – Mission Vista High School – Princeton University

Carlos Rosa – Mission Vista High School – San Diego State University

Eleanor Diaz – Mission Vista High School – University of California, San Diego

Donovan Fanella – Mission Vista High School – University of California, Berkeley

Belen Sanchez – Mission Vista High School – San Diego Mesa College

Emmanuel Bejarano – Rancho Buena Vista High School – Mira Costa College

Oscar Villegas – Rancho Buena Vista High School – University of California, San Diego

Samantha Valdez – Rancho Buena Vista High School – University of San Francisco

Ahtziri Jimenez – Rancho Buena Vista High School – University of California, Davis

Rebekah Brisby – North County Trade Tech – Grand Canyon University

Michael Cooley – North County Trade Tech – Palomar College

Ilona Medina – Vista High School – University of Oregon

Zachary Schmid – Vista High School – University of California, San Diego

Melody Hernandez Solorio – Vista High School – University of California, San Diego

Dulce Mercado – Vista High School – Palomar College

For more information, or to become a sponsor, contact the Chamber at 760-726-1122 or go to www.vistachamber.org.