Military members get free theater tickets

OCEANSIDE — Veterans and active military members can sign up for two free tickets to Oceanside Theatre Company’s Military Matinee performance of “Good People” at the Brooks Theater in downtown Oceanside.

Written by Pulitzer Prize winner David Lindsay-Abaire and directed by longtime San Diego actress Sandy Campbell, “Good People” is the story of a reunion between old friends from South Boston, one who has been fired from yet another job and another who has found success as a doctor.

The Military Matinee program is Oceanside Theatre Company’s way of acknowledging the contributions of the armed forces to Oceanside’s community and the nation as a whole.

“Camp Pendleton and the service members are an integral part of the history and fabric of Oceanside,” said Managing Director Alex Goodman. “Oceanside Theatre Company appreciates the dedication and commitment of the men and women in our armed forces and is proud to participate in Theatre Communications Group’s Blue Star Theatres program.”

Blue Star Theatres is a collaboration between Theatre Communications Group and Blue Star Families. The initiative is intended to recognize the contributions of service families, to build stronger connections between the theater community and military families in communities all across the country, and to help to aid service people and their families as they seek to be integrated into the lives of their communities.

“We believe that everyone should have access to theatre and the arts,” said Ted Leib, artistic director and “Good People” actor. “Storytelling is essential to connecting us to one another as human beings and the greater community. Theatre brings our stories to life and provides a spark for discussing our own experiences. ‘Good People’ in particular has layers of complexity that make audiences consider the nature of the decisions we make, while also offering lots of laughter along the way. The characters are incredibly relatable.”

This will be the theatre’s second Military Matinee, the first one taking place during its performance of “Lucky Stiff” in March. Upcoming Military Matinee performances are “Welcome to Sleepy Hollow” on Oct. 8 and “The Ultimate Christmas Show (Abridged)” on Dec. 10.

Oceanside Theatre Company’s Military Matinee performance for “Good People” is on May 14 at 2 p.m. Active members and veterans receive can pick up two tickets for free with identification at will call subject to availability. Tickets can be acquired by using the code “OTCBlueStar” through OceansideTheatre.org.

“We hope members of the military community will take advantage of these free tickets to come connect with each other and our community at large,” Goodman said. “We’d love to fill all 198 seats of the historic Brooks Theater for this incredibly well-written play and its talented cast.”