Vista driver arrested on suspicion of fatal hit-and-run, DUI

VISTA — A Vista woman is in custody after allegedly fatally striking a 28-year-old man with her car near the Buena Creek Sprinter Station early on Sunday morning and fleeing the scene, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The suspected driver, Jessica Boykin, 38, has been booked into the Vista Detention Facility and is facing charges including felony hit-and-run, driving under the influence, and homicide.

According to CHP, Boykin was driving around 2 a.m. on Sunday along West Mission Road in San Marcos when, for reasons still under investigation, she veered onto the Inland Rail Trail bike path near Pacific Street. She continued to drive on the bike path for around four miles before striking a pedestrian and then fleeing the scene.

Officers received reports of the collision and responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. and found the pedestrian deceased. The 28-year-old man is confirmed to be from National City, and his name will be released by the San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Boykin was located near the crash site shortly after the officers arrived on the scene. She was reportedly uninjured, and will be arraigned in Vista Superior Court on Wednesday.

CHP is continuing to investigate the collision. Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact the Oceanside Area CHP office at (760) 643-3400.