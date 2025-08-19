Vista authorizes $3.5M for Wave Waterpark repairs

VISTA — The city of Vista will invest $3.5 million toward urgent repairs at the Wave Waterpark to bring it up to code, with more conversations to be had about how the city will cover millions more in needed restoration work over the coming years.

The $3.5 million allocation, unanimously approved by the City Council on Aug. 12, will cover repairs including upgrading and modernizing all mechanical and chemical systems, replastering the lap pool, replacing the lower deck, and slide repairs including gel coating, repainting, and structural support repairs.

These fixes are planned to address years of deferred maintenance as part of a larger multiphase process to reinvigorate the 30-year-old waterpark. Funding for Phase 1 repairs will come from the reserve account for Proposition L, a half-cent sales tax passed by voters in 2006.

Several local residents spoke at the meeting about the importance of the waterpark to the city and region, and urged the council to invest the money to revitalize and preserve it.

Angela Lorenzo, who works in guest services at the Wave, said families rely on the park for swimming lessons and camps, particularly in the summer. Other residents said it functions as a cool zone in the heat.

“This is a gem of a place that has been a staple for the city of Vista. People come from all over, and our season pass holders are amazing. While working at the water park, I see the need,” Lorenzo said.

Vista leaders are also trying to chart the best course for the long-term future of the Wave. In February, the City Council reviewed the results of a study by Aquatic Design Group, which found that the park would require between $14 million and $15 million to remain operational past the upcoming decade.

Along with $3.5 million for immediate repairs, the City Council was asked to consider setting aside an additional $360,000 annually — or $3.6 million over the next decade — for other repairs at the waterpark.

“We do not have a funding source to get us past the 10-year mark. That’s a conversation we still need to have,” City Manager John Conley said.

However, councilmembers expressed concerns about allocating that much money toward the Wave at this time and did not authorize the additional investments.

“I do not believe we have the revenue to set aside $360,000 a year,” Councilmember Katie Melendez said. “We’re going to have to engage in ongoing conversations about where the remaining funds are going to come from.”

The City Council agreed to move forward with the urgent repairs after considering three options for next steps regarding the Wave. Other options included repurposing areas of the waterpark with new amenities, or leasing the property to a private owner.

To gauge interest about private operation and revenue generation for the waterpark, the city issued a request for information this year. The city received four responses, with companies proposing ideas like amplifying social media engagement and brand partnerships, hosting events such as festivals at the park and establishing new and exciting amenities.

Mayor John Franklin said he would like to move forward and issue a request for proposals for operation of the Wave, to get a better sense of what the city’s options are. He emphasized that neither he or any other members of the council are considering selling the Wave or relinquishing control to a private operator.

“Maybe we would find a partner to work with, maybe we would not,” Franklin said. “Right now, all I’m asking is to have a discussion about all of our options.”

Franklin also said a new operator may have ideas for how to boost the Wave’s revenue. However, Aquatic Design Group and other city officials warned that it’s difficult to make aquatic centers profitable because of rising energy costs for things like constantly heating the water.

“The issue that we’re going through right now is not unique to the city of Vista. It is happening all across this nation,” Councilmember Dan O’Donnell said. “Public pools do not turn a profit; they are extremely expensive to operate.”

Residents encouraged the city to view the waterpark as a public benefit rather than a money-making operation.

“I think we need to view the Wave as something that doesn’t need to create revenue, it is something we need to have for our citizens,” resident Carol Jeffries said.

At the same meeting, councilmembers authorized the hiring of more waterpark staff to bring back lap swimming at the Wave on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m.

City staff said lap swimming was offered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, but was never brought back due to staffing issues.

“When COVID hit and we stopped all operations, this was just one of the ones we couldn’t bring back. We just didn’t have the staff to do it,” Recreation and Community Services Director Mike Pacheco said.

The Vista Senior Citizens Affairs Committee recommended that the Wave bring back lap swimming for the benefit of seniors. Residents noted that while people of all ages can enjoy lap swimming, many seniors with joint pain and mobility issues rely on it as a low-impact exercise option.

“It’s also for the older people such as myself, that need a little bit of help getting around. I think it’s real important that we have this again,” resident Tom Holland said.

City staff said they plan to bring back lap swimming once they hire the staff to do so.