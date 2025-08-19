Getting the hang of butternut squash

The winter squash, which in midsummer is showing its stuff, is a botanical wonder that surprises us all in its utter determination to grow to 4 pounds even when suspended in midair.

At the Carlsbad Senior Center community garden, we are limited due to sharing space with 30 other gardeners who also maintain 20-foot-long raised bed gardens. The paths between the beds must be left open for ease of walking through the beds, and extremely long and leggy vegetable plants must be kept off the ground.

After the initial planting of the butternut squash, the length of the vines will extend as long as the 20-foot garden can handle. So, to handle the extra length, one of the students devised a homemade lattice constructed of green rebar.

The idea is to place the young seedlings, which we start in May, at the base of the structure, encouraging all the vines to twist themselves onto the structure.

If you look carefully, as the squash vine grows, it produces long, curling tendrils that wrap themselves like long fingers around a trellis or picket fence. Although the growing squash appears to be hanging in midair, it is being held in place by the tendrils.

Squash will hang happily on the structure until it begins to turn yellow and falls off the vine when touched. Allow to ripen off the vine for at least one week, until it turns dark yellow, and feels heavy.

MAKE YOUR OWN OWN LATTICE

Win Thomas, one of our Senior Garden students, devised this inexpensive, easy way to make a lattice structure strong enough to hold up to six squash at one time. This design can be used for flowering vines, roses or any winter squash that does not exceed 4-5 pounds.

Materials needed (for 6-foot lattice)

Six 4-foot rebar poles or strong bamboo stakes

One package strong, green floral tape or wire

Scissors

Directions

Lay out the poles on the ground in the shape of a tic-tac-toe pattern At the intersection of each pole, tie green wire to attach poles Ask a friend to pick up the lattice with you. Place it in area of soft soil (not a lawn area), and pound the poles in the ground with a hammer or mallet. Be sure to place your seedlings or new plants directly under the lattice, so they can climb their way to the top!

SQUASH-COCONUT SOUP

When butternut squash produces its final fruit, it seems there is no stopping it, so recipes must be researched. For most American cooks, butternut squash is saved for the Thanksgiving feast. But in many Southeast Asian countries, this vegetable is the primary ingredient in many recipes, and usually includes numerous spices, curry paste and coconut milk.

This recipe was passed on to me by an 85-year-old Indonesian woman, Trudi Elias, who was my dad’s neighbor in Phoenix. She was an excellent cook of many international dishes, and she shared her favorite cookbook, “True Thai” by Victor Sodsook, with me. The following is an adaptation of Squash-Coconut Soup from the cookbook.

Ingredients

One small butternut squash, approximately 2 pounds

4 cups vegetable or chicken stock

One can unsweetened coconut milk (14 ounces)

2 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons light soy sauce

2 tablespoons red curry paste

2 tablespoons olive oil

½ teaspoon white pepper

2 slices yellow onion, chopped

4 small pasilla or ancho dried chiles; seeds removed and chopped

Two bunches of Thai basil or Italian basil, chopped fine

Directions

Slice squash in half, scoop out seeds and place on cookie sheet lined with foil. Place face down on sheet, sprinkle with 2 tablespoons water. Poke exterior with a fork. Bake at 425 degrees until skin is soft. When cool, scoop out pulp and place in bowl. Mash with potato masher until smooth. In large, deep cast iron frying pan, sauté chopped onions in olive oil until soft. Add chopped dried peppers, and two tablespoons Thai curry paste. Incorporate into a dry sauté. Add soy sauce and brown sugar water to make thin sauce. Set aside. Add all sautéed ingredients into a deep soup pot. Add cooked squash, entire can of coconut milk and 4 cups stock. Bring to light boil stirring with potato masher, and simmer for half-hour. Taste mixture for salt and additional Thai curry paste. Scatter basil on top. Serve with Indian naan for dipping into soup.

Please send us your favorite garden vegetable recipes, and we might just publish yours in an upcoming article.

Jano Nightingale is a horticulturist and Master Gardener and teaches vegetable gardening at the Carlsbad Senior Center community garden. She also advises gardeners and designs private vegetable gardens. Contact her at [email protected].